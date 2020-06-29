All apartments in Prosper
Last updated March 19 2020 at 11:17 PM

4441 Desert Willow Drive

4441 Desert Willow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4441 Desert Willow Drive, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
This is a beautiful 5 bedrooms, 4 and a half bath and home in Prosper ISD! This home is move-in ready & has double masters downstairs & real hardwood floors. The home to an open concept living-kitchen-dining area with a gorgeous stone fireplace (direct vent, gas logs). The beautiful kitchen features Grey furniture-style cabinetry, light GRANITE counters, a spacious island & stainless appliances -gas cooktop & wall oven! Upstairs you’ll find 2 additional bedrooms +Media & Game Rooms. All of the bedrooms have walk-in closets! Out back there is a large covered patio for playing and dining that looks out onto a private backyard. Windsong ranch community featuring amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4441 Desert Willow Drive have any available units?
4441 Desert Willow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 4441 Desert Willow Drive have?
Some of 4441 Desert Willow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4441 Desert Willow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4441 Desert Willow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4441 Desert Willow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4441 Desert Willow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 4441 Desert Willow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4441 Desert Willow Drive offers parking.
Does 4441 Desert Willow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4441 Desert Willow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4441 Desert Willow Drive have a pool?
No, 4441 Desert Willow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4441 Desert Willow Drive have accessible units?
No, 4441 Desert Willow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4441 Desert Willow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4441 Desert Willow Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4441 Desert Willow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4441 Desert Willow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
