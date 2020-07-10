All apartments in Prosper
Find more places like 4304 Caney Creek Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Prosper, TX
/
4304 Caney Creek Circle
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:00 PM

4304 Caney Creek Circle

4304 Caney Creek Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Prosper
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4304 Caney Creek Cir, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
hot tub
Lennar Next Gen Smart home-The Home Within a Home®, in PROSPER ISD. This home features two homes under one roof to accommodate multi-generational living. Genesis floor plan in documents. A private Suite has a living room, Kitchenette, full bath and 1 or 2 bedrooms. The main area features a gourmet island kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances overlooking the high-ceilinged family room which includes a fireplace and a wall of windows looking unto the covered patio and a HUGE backyard that looks like a park. The master suite provides a lavish bath with separate spa tub. Home has Energy Efficient Green features. See features in documents. Community amenities also include a FITNESS CENTER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4304 Caney Creek Circle have any available units?
4304 Caney Creek Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 4304 Caney Creek Circle have?
Some of 4304 Caney Creek Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4304 Caney Creek Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4304 Caney Creek Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4304 Caney Creek Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4304 Caney Creek Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 4304 Caney Creek Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4304 Caney Creek Circle offers parking.
Does 4304 Caney Creek Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4304 Caney Creek Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4304 Caney Creek Circle have a pool?
No, 4304 Caney Creek Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4304 Caney Creek Circle have accessible units?
No, 4304 Caney Creek Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4304 Caney Creek Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4304 Caney Creek Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 4304 Caney Creek Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 4304 Caney Creek Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Orion Prosper Lakes
880 S Coit Rd
Prosper, TX 75078
Orion Prosper
980 S Coit Rd
Prosper, TX 75078
Cortland Windsong Ranch
4500 Bluestem Dr
Prosper, TX 75078

Similar Pages

Prosper 1 BedroomsProsper 2 Bedrooms
Prosper Apartments with GymProsper Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Prosper Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TX
Durant, OKRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXFate, TXAnna, TXRoyse City, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District