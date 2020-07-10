4304 Caney Creek Circle

Amenities

Lennar Next Gen Smart home-The Home Within a Home®, in PROSPER ISD. This home features two homes under one roof to accommodate multi-generational living. Genesis floor plan in documents. A private Suite has a living room, Kitchenette, full bath and 1 or 2 bedrooms. The main area features a gourmet island kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances overlooking the high-ceilinged family room which includes a fireplace and a wall of windows looking unto the covered patio and a HUGE backyard that looks like a park. The master suite provides a lavish bath with separate spa tub. Home has Energy Efficient Green features. See features in documents. Community amenities also include a FITNESS CENTER.