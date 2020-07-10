All apartments in Prosper
Last updated May 18 2019 at 1:53 AM

4161 Pavonia Lane

4161 Pavonia Ln · No Longer Available
Location

4161 Pavonia Ln, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Windsong Ranch, Maint. free,resort-style living at its finest! Recently-constructed single-story villa on premium lot facing park & greenbelt on both sides has huge curb appeal. Offers 3 beds,2 baths,flex & 2 car garage. Features include plantation shutters,hardwoods,high ceilings,gas fireplace,garage floor coating. Chef's dream kitchen w large island,SS appliances,granite counters & subway tile. Patio offers great view to greenbelt park and features pergola. Windsong offers tremendous opportunities for indoor and outdoor recreation,full calendar of events,Prosper Schools and so much more! 5 ACRE CRYSTAL LAGOON OPENS SOON! 2+ year lease preferred and possibility of availability prior to Aug. 1 if need sooner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4161 Pavonia Lane have any available units?
4161 Pavonia Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 4161 Pavonia Lane have?
Some of 4161 Pavonia Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4161 Pavonia Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4161 Pavonia Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4161 Pavonia Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4161 Pavonia Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 4161 Pavonia Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4161 Pavonia Lane offers parking.
Does 4161 Pavonia Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4161 Pavonia Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4161 Pavonia Lane have a pool?
No, 4161 Pavonia Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4161 Pavonia Lane have accessible units?
No, 4161 Pavonia Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4161 Pavonia Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4161 Pavonia Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 4161 Pavonia Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4161 Pavonia Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

