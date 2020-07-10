4161 Pavonia Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Windsong Ranch, Maint. free,resort-style living at its finest! Recently-constructed single-story villa on premium lot facing park & greenbelt on both sides has huge curb appeal. Offers 3 beds,2 baths,flex & 2 car garage. Features include plantation shutters,hardwoods,high ceilings,gas fireplace,garage floor coating. Chef's dream kitchen w large island,SS appliances,granite counters & subway tile. Patio offers great view to greenbelt park and features pergola. Windsong offers tremendous opportunities for indoor and outdoor recreation,full calendar of events,Prosper Schools and so much more! 5 ACRE CRYSTAL LAGOON OPENS SOON! 2+ year lease preferred and possibility of availability prior to Aug. 1 if need sooner.