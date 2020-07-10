All apartments in Prosper
Find more places like 3663 E 1st Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Prosper, TX
/
3663 E 1st Street
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

3663 E 1st Street

3663 East First Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Prosper
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3663 East First Street, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Location, space, quality, and stars can all be found in this upgraded rental in Prosper. Lawn Care provided! A huge 3 bedroom, 3 bath, open floor plan. House includes 2 living areas, 2 eating areas and an oversized kitchen including granite, large pantry, 2 ovens, 2 refrigerators, and cabinetry everywhere. Master is large with bath including double sinks, jetted tub, separate shower, walk-in closet with plug ins. Other bedrooms are large with huge closets and shelves, 2 living areas, 2 eating areas, and tons of space for children to run and play.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3663 E 1st Street have any available units?
3663 E 1st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 3663 E 1st Street have?
Some of 3663 E 1st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3663 E 1st Street currently offering any rent specials?
3663 E 1st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3663 E 1st Street pet-friendly?
No, 3663 E 1st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 3663 E 1st Street offer parking?
Yes, 3663 E 1st Street offers parking.
Does 3663 E 1st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3663 E 1st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3663 E 1st Street have a pool?
No, 3663 E 1st Street does not have a pool.
Does 3663 E 1st Street have accessible units?
No, 3663 E 1st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3663 E 1st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3663 E 1st Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3663 E 1st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3663 E 1st Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Windsong Ranch
4500 Bluestem Dr
Prosper, TX 75078
Orion Prosper
980 S Coit Rd
Prosper, TX 75078
Orion Prosper Lakes
880 S Coit Rd
Prosper, TX 75078

Similar Pages

Prosper 1 BedroomsProsper 2 Bedrooms
Prosper Apartments with GymProsper Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Prosper Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TX
Durant, OKRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXFate, TXAnna, TXRoyse City, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District