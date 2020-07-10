3663 E 1st Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Location, space, quality, and stars can all be found in this upgraded rental in Prosper. Lawn Care provided! A huge 3 bedroom, 3 bath, open floor plan. House includes 2 living areas, 2 eating areas and an oversized kitchen including granite, large pantry, 2 ovens, 2 refrigerators, and cabinetry everywhere. Master is large with bath including double sinks, jetted tub, separate shower, walk-in closet with plug ins. Other bedrooms are large with huge closets and shelves, 2 living areas, 2 eating areas, and tons of space for children to run and play.