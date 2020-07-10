3417 Osage River Trail

Amenities

New 3 bed, 1 den with French door (can be 4th bed) & 2 bath KB home in beautiful Creeks of Legacy. Plenty of windows for bright natural light. Kitchen features including 42 in. cabinets, Island with 2 USB charging ports, SS appliances, Mechanism vent hood. C-fans in all bed, den & family room. Granite countertop in kitchen & 2 bath. Gas log fireplace. Carpet in beds, Tiles in bath & laundry, rigid core elements planks in all other areas. ENERGY STAR® certified home. Highly acclaimed Prosper ISD & amenities including playground, children's pool, lap pool, tennis & basketball courts, & plenty of green spaces for play & fun. Easy access to Dallas N Tollway, 380, & close to major companies, shopping & restaurants.