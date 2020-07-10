All apartments in Prosper
Last updated March 6 2020 at 11:21 AM

3417 Osage River Trail

3417 Osage River Trl · No Longer Available
Location

3417 Osage River Trl, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
new construction
tennis court
New 3 bed, 1 den with French door (can be 4th bed) & 2 bath KB home in beautiful Creeks of Legacy. Plenty of windows for bright natural light. Kitchen features including 42 in. cabinets, Island with 2 USB charging ports, SS appliances, Mechanism vent hood. C-fans in all bed, den & family room. Granite countertop in kitchen & 2 bath. Gas log fireplace. Carpet in beds, Tiles in bath & laundry, rigid core elements planks in all other areas. ENERGY STAR® certified home. Highly acclaimed Prosper ISD & amenities including playground, children's pool, lap pool, tennis & basketball courts, & plenty of green spaces for play & fun. Easy access to Dallas N Tollway, 380, & close to major companies, shopping & restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3417 Osage River Trail have any available units?
3417 Osage River Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 3417 Osage River Trail have?
Some of 3417 Osage River Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3417 Osage River Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3417 Osage River Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3417 Osage River Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3417 Osage River Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 3417 Osage River Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3417 Osage River Trail offers parking.
Does 3417 Osage River Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3417 Osage River Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3417 Osage River Trail have a pool?
Yes, 3417 Osage River Trail has a pool.
Does 3417 Osage River Trail have accessible units?
No, 3417 Osage River Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3417 Osage River Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3417 Osage River Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 3417 Osage River Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 3417 Osage River Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

