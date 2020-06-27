3041 Clearwater Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage game room

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly cats allowed

This beautifully designed home provides an open, airy layout with tons of space & ample natural lighting. Spacious, open one story floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 3 car garage, office, game room, and a kitchen island made for entertaining! Kitchen is sleek and modern in light grey. Backyard is a great size and comes with large covered patio. Located in Prosper ISD, near Dallas North Tollway. This is a must see!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.