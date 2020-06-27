All apartments in Prosper
3041 Clearwater Drive
Last updated August 7 2019 at 8:32 PM

3041 Clearwater Drive

3041 Clearwater Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3041 Clearwater Dr, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
game room
This beautifully designed home provides an open, airy layout with tons of space & ample natural lighting. Spacious, open one story floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 3 car garage, office, game room, and a kitchen island made for entertaining! Kitchen is sleek and modern in light grey. Backyard is a great size and comes with large covered patio. Located in Prosper ISD, near Dallas North Tollway. This is a must see!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3041 Clearwater Drive have any available units?
3041 Clearwater Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 3041 Clearwater Drive have?
Some of 3041 Clearwater Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3041 Clearwater Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3041 Clearwater Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3041 Clearwater Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3041 Clearwater Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3041 Clearwater Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3041 Clearwater Drive offers parking.
Does 3041 Clearwater Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3041 Clearwater Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3041 Clearwater Drive have a pool?
No, 3041 Clearwater Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3041 Clearwater Drive have accessible units?
No, 3041 Clearwater Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3041 Clearwater Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3041 Clearwater Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3041 Clearwater Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3041 Clearwater Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
