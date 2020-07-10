All apartments in Prosper
2829 Driftwood Creek Trl
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2829 Driftwood Creek Trl

2829 Driftwood Creek Trl · No Longer Available
Location

2829 Driftwood Creek Trl, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
media room
Immaculate 5Bd-4Ba new home for rent in Celina,Texas! This home features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, wood/carpet flooring, dual ovens, inline continuous water heater, media room, gas range and gas fireplace. If extra storage room is what you are looking for check out the mud room, cabinet space and a open style floorplan in this home.

https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/2829-driftwood-creek-trl
Click the link and register to view home.

Anson Wheat, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management, Broker
License #0375514
817-500-9408

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2829 Driftwood Creek Trl have any available units?
2829 Driftwood Creek Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 2829 Driftwood Creek Trl have?
Some of 2829 Driftwood Creek Trl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2829 Driftwood Creek Trl currently offering any rent specials?
2829 Driftwood Creek Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2829 Driftwood Creek Trl pet-friendly?
No, 2829 Driftwood Creek Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 2829 Driftwood Creek Trl offer parking?
Yes, 2829 Driftwood Creek Trl offers parking.
Does 2829 Driftwood Creek Trl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2829 Driftwood Creek Trl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2829 Driftwood Creek Trl have a pool?
No, 2829 Driftwood Creek Trl does not have a pool.
Does 2829 Driftwood Creek Trl have accessible units?
No, 2829 Driftwood Creek Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 2829 Driftwood Creek Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2829 Driftwood Creek Trl has units with dishwashers.
Does 2829 Driftwood Creek Trl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2829 Driftwood Creek Trl has units with air conditioning.

