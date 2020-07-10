280 Yosemite Drive

Amenities
Immaculate single story custom Darling home in highly desirable Whitley Place w French Normandy architecture. Interior boasts bright split bedroom floorplan w hand scraped hardwoods, Plantation Shutters, & 8ft solid core doors. State of the art dream kitchen has white slab granite countertops, hi-end ss appliances including Advantium microwave & oven, gas cooktop. Secluded master retreat w private sitting area mbath with huge walk-in shower, soaking tub, & oversized walk-in closet. 2 spacious secondary bedrooms w private bathrooms.Attached guest quarters w full bath. Lg study w built-ins & beam ceiling. Giant media room. Inviting outdoor living retreat has fireplace & tv wiring & sparkling pool w attached spa.