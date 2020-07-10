All apartments in Prosper
280 Yosemite Drive

Location

280 Yosemite Drive, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
media room
Immaculate single story custom Darling home in highly desirable Whitley Place w French Normandy architecture. Interior boasts bright split bedroom floorplan w hand scraped hardwoods, Plantation Shutters, & 8ft solid core doors. State of the art dream kitchen has white slab granite countertops, hi-end ss appliances including Advantium microwave & oven, gas cooktop. Secluded master retreat w private sitting area mbath with huge walk-in shower, soaking tub, & oversized walk-in closet. 2 spacious secondary bedrooms w private bathrooms.Attached guest quarters w full bath. Lg study w built-ins & beam ceiling. Giant media room. Inviting outdoor living retreat has fireplace & tv wiring & sparkling pool w attached spa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 280 Yosemite Drive have any available units?
280 Yosemite Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 280 Yosemite Drive have?
Some of 280 Yosemite Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 280 Yosemite Drive currently offering any rent specials?
280 Yosemite Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 280 Yosemite Drive pet-friendly?
No, 280 Yosemite Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 280 Yosemite Drive offer parking?
Yes, 280 Yosemite Drive offers parking.
Does 280 Yosemite Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 280 Yosemite Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 280 Yosemite Drive have a pool?
Yes, 280 Yosemite Drive has a pool.
Does 280 Yosemite Drive have accessible units?
No, 280 Yosemite Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 280 Yosemite Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 280 Yosemite Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 280 Yosemite Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 280 Yosemite Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

