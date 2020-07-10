2735 Salt Creek Way

Amenities

Lennar's popular Travertine floor plan with 3 car garages in sought after Prosper ISD! ! This new home has 4 beds, 1 study, dinning area, 2 baths and breakfast nook. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Wood flooring in entry, family, kitchen, breakfast and hallways. North South exposure with covered patio and generous backyard. Blinds have been installed to all the windows. Energy saving features incl. programmable T Stat. Amazing community pool, club house and basket court. Great location close to 380 and Dallas North Pkwy.