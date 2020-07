Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage new construction

**Vacant and Ready for Move in** BRAND NEW Construction! PROSPER ISD! Be the first to live in it. Stunning 2 story American Legend home with 4 bedrooms (2 on the 1st floor), 3 full baths, 2 dining areas, game room, and an outdoor living area. Upscale finish out includes granite countertops in the kitchen, 42 Inch custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances and many more custom features. It is a upgrade Galore!