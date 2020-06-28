2104 Grant Park Way

Amenities

Brand New Build! Community pool, park, quiet neighborhood! - Gorgeous brand new home in Artesia.This home has lots of upgrades. The home is on oversized lot on the quiet corner of the cul de sac. Backs up to a greenbelt. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, crown molding throughout, knotty alder wood custom cabinets in the kitchen and baths, huge kitchen island, and gourmet kitchen with all stainless appliances. Kitchen open to living area which has a gas fireplace and coffered ceiling. Spacious Master and the master bath rivals a day at the spa with a separate shower, jetted garden tub, dual vanities, and an enormous walk in closet. Fenced yard, two car attached garage, and a covered patio. Prosper Schools, community pool, parks, and playground. Pest Control Included



(RLNE4112241)