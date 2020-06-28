All apartments in Prosper
Last updated August 10 2019 at 11:46 AM

2104 Grant Park Way

Location

2104 Grant Park Way, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Brand New Build! Community pool, park, quiet neighborhood! - Gorgeous brand new home in Artesia.This home has lots of upgrades. The home is on oversized lot on the quiet corner of the cul de sac. Backs up to a greenbelt. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, crown molding throughout, knotty alder wood custom cabinets in the kitchen and baths, huge kitchen island, and gourmet kitchen with all stainless appliances. Kitchen open to living area which has a gas fireplace and coffered ceiling. Spacious Master and the master bath rivals a day at the spa with a separate shower, jetted garden tub, dual vanities, and an enormous walk in closet. Fenced yard, two car attached garage, and a covered patio. Prosper Schools, community pool, parks, and playground. Pest Control Included

(RLNE4112241)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2104 Grant Park Way have any available units?
2104 Grant Park Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 2104 Grant Park Way have?
Some of 2104 Grant Park Way's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2104 Grant Park Way currently offering any rent specials?
2104 Grant Park Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2104 Grant Park Way pet-friendly?
No, 2104 Grant Park Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 2104 Grant Park Way offer parking?
Yes, 2104 Grant Park Way offers parking.
Does 2104 Grant Park Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2104 Grant Park Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2104 Grant Park Way have a pool?
Yes, 2104 Grant Park Way has a pool.
Does 2104 Grant Park Way have accessible units?
No, 2104 Grant Park Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2104 Grant Park Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2104 Grant Park Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2104 Grant Park Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2104 Grant Park Way does not have units with air conditioning.
