203 N COLEMAN Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Location, Location, Location! In The Heart of Downtown Prosper. Commercial or Residential this home has so much potential. Fantastic place to hang your business sign with great curb appeal off Coleman. Come see this beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath and huge game room home. The property offers a corner lot with a large yard, 2 car garage and circle drive with extra parking. Completely remodels and move-in ready condition. Entryway opens to spacious open living room with fireplace, dining space and gourmet kitchen with granite and SS appliances. New fence, New flooring, New paint, New carpet, New appliances and more. Walking distance to Prosper ISD schools. For Lease or for Sale.