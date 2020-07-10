All apartments in Prosper
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

203 N COLEMAN Street

203 North Coleman Street · No Longer Available
Location

203 North Coleman Street, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Location, Location, Location! In The Heart of Downtown Prosper. Commercial or Residential this home has so much potential. Fantastic place to hang your business sign with great curb appeal off Coleman. Come see this beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath and huge game room home. The property offers a corner lot with a large yard, 2 car garage and circle drive with extra parking. Completely remodels and move-in ready condition. Entryway opens to spacious open living room with fireplace, dining space and gourmet kitchen with granite and SS appliances. New fence, New flooring, New paint, New carpet, New appliances and more. Walking distance to Prosper ISD schools. For Lease or for Sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 N COLEMAN Street have any available units?
203 N COLEMAN Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 203 N COLEMAN Street have?
Some of 203 N COLEMAN Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 N COLEMAN Street currently offering any rent specials?
203 N COLEMAN Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 N COLEMAN Street pet-friendly?
No, 203 N COLEMAN Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 203 N COLEMAN Street offer parking?
Yes, 203 N COLEMAN Street offers parking.
Does 203 N COLEMAN Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 203 N COLEMAN Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 N COLEMAN Street have a pool?
No, 203 N COLEMAN Street does not have a pool.
Does 203 N COLEMAN Street have accessible units?
No, 203 N COLEMAN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 203 N COLEMAN Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 203 N COLEMAN Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 203 N COLEMAN Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 203 N COLEMAN Street does not have units with air conditioning.

