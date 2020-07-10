All apartments in Prosper
1889 Honeysuckle Lane
Last updated April 2 2020 at 2:28 AM

1889 Honeysuckle Lane

1889 Honeysuckle Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1889 Honeysuckle Lane, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful custom home with natural view and pond on 3.278 acres. The quite neighborhood across gentle creek golf course and country club. 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, dinning and study. Solid wood floors throughout the house. Large charming family room overlooking swimming pool. Open island kitchen, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood cabinets and multiple built-ins. Split cozy master suite w two walk-in closets, custom shower, old fashion cast iron tub. Excellent Prosper schools. Easy access to Preston, Hwy 380 and tollway, and shopping. The house is available for showing anytime and move in ready.
The Owner, Ting Feng, is a licensed real estate agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1889 Honeysuckle Lane have any available units?
1889 Honeysuckle Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 1889 Honeysuckle Lane have?
Some of 1889 Honeysuckle Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1889 Honeysuckle Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1889 Honeysuckle Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1889 Honeysuckle Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1889 Honeysuckle Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 1889 Honeysuckle Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1889 Honeysuckle Lane offers parking.
Does 1889 Honeysuckle Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1889 Honeysuckle Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1889 Honeysuckle Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1889 Honeysuckle Lane has a pool.
Does 1889 Honeysuckle Lane have accessible units?
No, 1889 Honeysuckle Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1889 Honeysuckle Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1889 Honeysuckle Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1889 Honeysuckle Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1889 Honeysuckle Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

