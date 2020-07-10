1889 Honeysuckle Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful custom home with natural view and pond on 3.278 acres. The quite neighborhood across gentle creek golf course and country club. 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, dinning and study. Solid wood floors throughout the house. Large charming family room overlooking swimming pool. Open island kitchen, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood cabinets and multiple built-ins. Split cozy master suite w two walk-in closets, custom shower, old fashion cast iron tub. Excellent Prosper schools. Easy access to Preston, Hwy 380 and tollway, and shopping. The house is available for showing anytime and move in ready.

The Owner, Ting Feng, is a licensed real estate agent.