All apartments in Prosper
Find more places like 1750 Greenwood Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Prosper, TX
/
1750 Greenwood Court
Last updated October 5 2019 at 12:15 AM

1750 Greenwood Court

1750 Greenwood Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Prosper
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1750 Greenwood Court, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
GRAND 5 bed / 5 bath home - Almost 6,000 sq ft!! 2 Car Garage, Prosper ISD
Home is currently under renovation featuring kitchen upgrades and fresh paint. Reach out to schedule a time to view the property while under renovation.
Ask about our Technology package: wifi ecobee thermostat, wifi motor for garage door, and ring video doorbell security monitoring. (Technology fee of $55 per month includes high speed internet (200mbps), Ring Doorbell security monitoring)

Includes: Fridge, Range, Stove, Microwave, and Washer/ Dryer Connections.

We're Airbnb Friendly!
Pet Friendly with a refundable deposit $250/pet.
No breed or weight restrictions.
Rental Terms: $3300 monthly rent & $3300 deposit.

Our applications are FREE; you do not need to pay to apply, but we will verify you make 3x rent, have no recent evictions, and we'll review credit and criminal background to make final decision. (Please contact us for the FREE application)

Tenant pays all utilities and yard care.

Text (817) 952-9422 for quickest response. Calls to this number will be answered by our answering service but we will return the call at our earliest convenience.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1750 Greenwood Court have any available units?
1750 Greenwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 1750 Greenwood Court have?
Some of 1750 Greenwood Court's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1750 Greenwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
1750 Greenwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1750 Greenwood Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1750 Greenwood Court is pet friendly.
Does 1750 Greenwood Court offer parking?
Yes, 1750 Greenwood Court offers parking.
Does 1750 Greenwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1750 Greenwood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1750 Greenwood Court have a pool?
No, 1750 Greenwood Court does not have a pool.
Does 1750 Greenwood Court have accessible units?
No, 1750 Greenwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1750 Greenwood Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1750 Greenwood Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1750 Greenwood Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1750 Greenwood Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Windsong Ranch
4500 Bluestem Dr
Prosper, TX 75078
Orion Prosper Lakes
880 S Coit Rd
Prosper, TX 75078
Orion Prosper
980 S Coit Rd
Prosper, TX 75078

Similar Pages

Prosper 1 BedroomsProsper 2 Bedrooms
Prosper Apartments with GymProsper Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Prosper Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TX
Durant, OKRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXFate, TXAnna, TXRoyse City, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District