1750 Greenwood Court

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage recently renovated microwave internet access

Unit Amenities microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

GRAND 5 bed / 5 bath home - Almost 6,000 sq ft!! 2 Car Garage, Prosper ISD

Home is currently under renovation featuring kitchen upgrades and fresh paint. Reach out to schedule a time to view the property while under renovation.

Ask about our Technology package: wifi ecobee thermostat, wifi motor for garage door, and ring video doorbell security monitoring. (Technology fee of $55 per month includes high speed internet (200mbps), Ring Doorbell security monitoring)



Includes: Fridge, Range, Stove, Microwave, and Washer/ Dryer Connections.



We're Airbnb Friendly!

Pet Friendly with a refundable deposit $250/pet.

No breed or weight restrictions.

Rental Terms: $3300 monthly rent & $3300 deposit.



Our applications are FREE; you do not need to pay to apply, but we will verify you make 3x rent, have no recent evictions, and we'll review credit and criminal background to make final decision. (Please contact us for the FREE application)



Tenant pays all utilities and yard care.



Text (817) 952-9422 for quickest response. Calls to this number will be answered by our answering service but we will return the call at our earliest convenience.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.