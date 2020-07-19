All apartments in Prosper
1640 Chisholm Trail
1640 Chisholm Trail

1640 Chisholm Trl · No Longer Available
Location

1640 Chisholm Trl, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
media room
new construction
Gorgeous house with lots of upgrades. It has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths including a jack and jil bath, 3 car garage, a media room that leads to a balcony, a large game room-playroom, a coffee station in the master's bedroom, a separate homework area, office and large laundry room, built-in speakers in the family room and media room, separate large his and hers closet in the master bedroom, a separate vanity-makeup area in the master bathroom and built-ins in the mudroom, sliding french doors leading to the large patio and yard. The property is located in the sought after Frontier Estates with a park, pool and kids play area. Exemplary Prosper schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1640 Chisholm Trail have any available units?
1640 Chisholm Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 1640 Chisholm Trail have?
Some of 1640 Chisholm Trail's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1640 Chisholm Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1640 Chisholm Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1640 Chisholm Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1640 Chisholm Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 1640 Chisholm Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1640 Chisholm Trail offers parking.
Does 1640 Chisholm Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1640 Chisholm Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1640 Chisholm Trail have a pool?
Yes, 1640 Chisholm Trail has a pool.
Does 1640 Chisholm Trail have accessible units?
No, 1640 Chisholm Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1640 Chisholm Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1640 Chisholm Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 1640 Chisholm Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 1640 Chisholm Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
