1640 Chisholm Trail

Gorgeous house with lots of upgrades. It has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths including a jack and jil bath, 3 car garage, a media room that leads to a balcony, a large game room-playroom, a coffee station in the master's bedroom, a separate homework area, office and large laundry room, built-in speakers in the family room and media room, separate large his and hers closet in the master bedroom, a separate vanity-makeup area in the master bathroom and built-ins in the mudroom, sliding french doors leading to the large patio and yard. The property is located in the sought after Frontier Estates with a park, pool and kids play area. Exemplary Prosper schools.