Prosper, TX
16021 Brelsford Place
Last updated September 28 2019 at 10:59 PM

16021 Brelsford Place

16021 Brelsford Pl · No Longer Available
Location

16021 Brelsford Pl, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
pool
internet access
media room
Beautiful 2018 Build Home in Prosper ISD. 4 bed, 3 and half baths with lots of upgrade. High ceilings, crown moulding, wood floor in entry, study and family room, quartz counter tops, SS appliances and much more! Private master downstairs with dual vanities, standing shower and walk in closet. All other bedrooms upstairs with game room and media room. Whole house is WI-FI ready. Neighborhood amenities feature community pool, greenbelt, park, picnic area and clubhouse. Only 15 minutes from the new Toyota, Liberty Mutual, JP Morgan Chase, Dallas Cowboys Frisco location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16021 Brelsford Place have any available units?
16021 Brelsford Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 16021 Brelsford Place have?
Some of 16021 Brelsford Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16021 Brelsford Place currently offering any rent specials?
16021 Brelsford Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16021 Brelsford Place pet-friendly?
No, 16021 Brelsford Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 16021 Brelsford Place offer parking?
No, 16021 Brelsford Place does not offer parking.
Does 16021 Brelsford Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16021 Brelsford Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16021 Brelsford Place have a pool?
Yes, 16021 Brelsford Place has a pool.
Does 16021 Brelsford Place have accessible units?
No, 16021 Brelsford Place does not have accessible units.
Does 16021 Brelsford Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16021 Brelsford Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 16021 Brelsford Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 16021 Brelsford Place does not have units with air conditioning.
