16021 Brelsford Place

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse game room pool internet access media room

Beautiful 2018 Build Home in Prosper ISD. 4 bed, 3 and half baths with lots of upgrade. High ceilings, crown moulding, wood floor in entry, study and family room, quartz counter tops, SS appliances and much more! Private master downstairs with dual vanities, standing shower and walk in closet. All other bedrooms upstairs with game room and media room. Whole house is WI-FI ready. Neighborhood amenities feature community pool, greenbelt, park, picnic area and clubhouse. Only 15 minutes from the new Toyota, Liberty Mutual, JP Morgan Chase, Dallas Cowboys Frisco location.