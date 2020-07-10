All apartments in Prosper
Last updated April 5 2019 at 10:34 PM

16017 Aquilla Way

16017 Aquilla Way · No Longer Available
Location

16017 Aquilla Way, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
$100 OFF RENT! INQUIRE FOR MORE DETAILS! — FOR RENT! Stunning home built in 2018 s ready for immediate move in. The property has four bedrooms (master and one secondary bedroom downstairs, two more bedrooms upstairs), three and a half baths, game room, media room, formal dining, and spacious family room. The home is also packed with upgrades and amenities……hardwoods, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, 42 inch cabinets, granite counter tops in kitchen, garage door opener, automatic sprinklers, covered patio, SMART features and much more! Annual HOA fee of $512.00 is divided by 12 and added to the rent, for a total monthly payment of $2,538.00. This is a MUST see and will not last long. FOR RENT!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16017 Aquilla Way have any available units?
16017 Aquilla Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 16017 Aquilla Way have?
Some of 16017 Aquilla Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16017 Aquilla Way currently offering any rent specials?
16017 Aquilla Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16017 Aquilla Way pet-friendly?
No, 16017 Aquilla Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 16017 Aquilla Way offer parking?
Yes, 16017 Aquilla Way offers parking.
Does 16017 Aquilla Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16017 Aquilla Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16017 Aquilla Way have a pool?
No, 16017 Aquilla Way does not have a pool.
Does 16017 Aquilla Way have accessible units?
No, 16017 Aquilla Way does not have accessible units.
Does 16017 Aquilla Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16017 Aquilla Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 16017 Aquilla Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 16017 Aquilla Way does not have units with air conditioning.

