Last updated March 1 2020 at 10:20 PM

1521 Lariat Drive

1521 Lariat Dr
Location

1521 Lariat Dr, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
pool table
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool table
media room
new construction
This GORGEOUS newly built home in well sough out neighborhood and city is a MUST SEE! HUGE backyard with an empty lot on the other side of the fence giving you lots of privacy. You will be welcomed by natural lighting and an open layout. Living area has high ceilings, big windows and a beautiful fireplace perfect for relaxation and entertainment. Kitchen has a beautiful quartz counter top, large island that can be used as a breakfast bar, SS appliances and open to the dining area. Master on the 1st floor has nice, big windows looking out to the backyard and a beautifully done master bathroom. On the 2nd floor, you'll find three bedrooms, a loft big enough for a pool table and a separate media room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1521 Lariat Drive have any available units?
1521 Lariat Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 1521 Lariat Drive have?
Some of 1521 Lariat Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1521 Lariat Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1521 Lariat Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1521 Lariat Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1521 Lariat Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 1521 Lariat Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1521 Lariat Drive offers parking.
Does 1521 Lariat Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1521 Lariat Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1521 Lariat Drive have a pool?
No, 1521 Lariat Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1521 Lariat Drive have accessible units?
No, 1521 Lariat Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1521 Lariat Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1521 Lariat Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1521 Lariat Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1521 Lariat Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
