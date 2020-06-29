1521 Lariat Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool table media room new construction

This GORGEOUS newly built home in well sough out neighborhood and city is a MUST SEE! HUGE backyard with an empty lot on the other side of the fence giving you lots of privacy. You will be welcomed by natural lighting and an open layout. Living area has high ceilings, big windows and a beautiful fireplace perfect for relaxation and entertainment. Kitchen has a beautiful quartz counter top, large island that can be used as a breakfast bar, SS appliances and open to the dining area. Master on the 1st floor has nice, big windows looking out to the backyard and a beautifully done master bathroom. On the 2nd floor, you'll find three bedrooms, a loft big enough for a pool table and a separate media room.