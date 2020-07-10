All apartments in Prosper
1440 Crescent Valley Drive

1440 Crescent Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1440 Crescent Valley Drive, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
Beautifully crafted home in Prosper. This home boasts an extremely functional floor plan for families with split bedrooms through the first floor. Secondary bedrooms have their own wing and are tucked away for privacy. Master plus 3 bedrooms down. 3rd bedroom used as an office. Game room, media, and 1 bedroom and full bath up. Open concept kitchen to living. Designer style touches throughout. Custom hand scraped hardwoods throughout the first floor. Large private backyard with covered patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1440 Crescent Valley Drive have any available units?
1440 Crescent Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
Is 1440 Crescent Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1440 Crescent Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1440 Crescent Valley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1440 Crescent Valley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 1440 Crescent Valley Drive offer parking?
No, 1440 Crescent Valley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1440 Crescent Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1440 Crescent Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1440 Crescent Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 1440 Crescent Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1440 Crescent Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 1440 Crescent Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1440 Crescent Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1440 Crescent Valley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1440 Crescent Valley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1440 Crescent Valley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

