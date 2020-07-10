1440 Crescent Valley Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace game room

Beautifully crafted home in Prosper. This home boasts an extremely functional floor plan for families with split bedrooms through the first floor. Secondary bedrooms have their own wing and are tucked away for privacy. Master plus 3 bedrooms down. 3rd bedroom used as an office. Game room, media, and 1 bedroom and full bath up. Open concept kitchen to living. Designer style touches throughout. Custom hand scraped hardwoods throughout the first floor. Large private backyard with covered patio.