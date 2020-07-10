1424 Bird Cherry Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pool

You will fall in love with this open-concept floor plan designed for today's family and entertaining needs!, 4 bedrooms & 3 1.2 baths, wrought iron spindles plus contemporary gray & white tones, The open floor layout includes chef's kitchen, center island and huge walk in pantry. Relax in the cozy family room including a stone fireplace or escape to the master suite with soaking tub. Upstairs can be an oasis for the kids--room for all their kid things! All bedrooms offer a walk-in closet and front office can flex to a dinning room or bedroom. Large backyard with covered patio to relax and entertain.



Home is located in walking distance from Pool, Pavilion and Park.