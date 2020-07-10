All apartments in Prosper
Last updated May 9 2020 at 1:07 AM

1424 Bird Cherry Lane

1424 Bird Cherry Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1424 Bird Cherry Ln, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
You will fall in love with this open-concept floor plan designed for today's family and entertaining needs!, 4 bedrooms & 3 1.2 baths, wrought iron spindles plus contemporary gray & white tones, The open floor layout includes chef's kitchen, center island and huge walk in pantry. Relax in the cozy family room including a stone fireplace or escape to the master suite with soaking tub. Upstairs can be an oasis for the kids--room for all their kid things! All bedrooms offer a walk-in closet and front office can flex to a dinning room or bedroom. Large backyard with covered patio to relax and entertain.

Home is located in walking distance from Pool, Pavilion and Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1424 Bird Cherry Lane have any available units?
1424 Bird Cherry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 1424 Bird Cherry Lane have?
Some of 1424 Bird Cherry Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1424 Bird Cherry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1424 Bird Cherry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1424 Bird Cherry Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1424 Bird Cherry Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 1424 Bird Cherry Lane offer parking?
No, 1424 Bird Cherry Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1424 Bird Cherry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1424 Bird Cherry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1424 Bird Cherry Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1424 Bird Cherry Lane has a pool.
Does 1424 Bird Cherry Lane have accessible units?
No, 1424 Bird Cherry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1424 Bird Cherry Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1424 Bird Cherry Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1424 Bird Cherry Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1424 Bird Cherry Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

