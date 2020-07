Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors new construction garage walk in closets fireplace

Like new 3 bed rm 2 bath in Prosper Artesia. Additional game room with full bath upstairs. Kitchen has quartz counter-tops and hardwood flooring in walking areas. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included in the rent. Master bath has separate vanities with Jetted tub and walk-in closet. Excellent Prosper ISD schools. Easy access to Teel and First St. to get to work. Available from April 01 2019