patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool fireplace ice maker

Lovely and liveable home on 2 acres with 1,600 sf shop building. A great layout with private master suite and large gathering area. Master bath includes separate dressing areas and easy access to pool. Two secondary bedrooms with jack and jill bath and third has a private bath. Chain link fenced yard for pet. Shop building includes warehouse and office or work space and 2 overhead doors. A rare find on acreage in Prosper. Landlord pays for pool maintenance.