1021 Circle J Trail

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool guest suite hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool guest suite hot tub

Prestigious Saddle Creek! 5 Bdrms 4.1 BTHS! Located in Prosper ISD! This home features a Gorgeous Grand Entrance with an Elevated Office. You will love the Lrg Open Living Rm & Eat in Kitchen overlooking the Pool and Cvrd Patio on over a Half Acre Lot!! Downstairs is a Lrg Master Bdrm Suite with a huge Closet and its own Spa Retreat! And your guests will enjoy the Private Guest Suite! Upstairs you will find plenty of room for all your entertaining needs, including a Lrg Game area, Fully Equipped Theather and lots of storage! This home is available FURNISHED with Living, Dining, and Office Furniture, Beds, Dressers, Bedding, Tv's, Washer, Dry, Fridge, Pool Equipment, ect..Ask about short term rental and pricing.