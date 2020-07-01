All apartments in Prosper
Find more places like 1021 Circle J Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Prosper, TX
/
1021 Circle J Trail
Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:54 PM

1021 Circle J Trail

1021 Circle J Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Prosper
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1021 Circle J Trail, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
guest suite
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
guest suite
hot tub
Prestigious Saddle Creek! 5 Bdrms 4.1 BTHS! Located in Prosper ISD! This home features a Gorgeous Grand Entrance with an Elevated Office. You will love the Lrg Open Living Rm & Eat in Kitchen overlooking the Pool and Cvrd Patio on over a Half Acre Lot!! Downstairs is a Lrg Master Bdrm Suite with a huge Closet and its own Spa Retreat! And your guests will enjoy the Private Guest Suite! Upstairs you will find plenty of room for all your entertaining needs, including a Lrg Game area, Fully Equipped Theather and lots of storage! This home is available FURNISHED with Living, Dining, and Office Furniture, Beds, Dressers, Bedding, Tv's, Washer, Dry, Fridge, Pool Equipment, ect..Ask about short term rental and pricing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1021 Circle J Trail have any available units?
1021 Circle J Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 1021 Circle J Trail have?
Some of 1021 Circle J Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1021 Circle J Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1021 Circle J Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1021 Circle J Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1021 Circle J Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 1021 Circle J Trail offer parking?
No, 1021 Circle J Trail does not offer parking.
Does 1021 Circle J Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1021 Circle J Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1021 Circle J Trail have a pool?
Yes, 1021 Circle J Trail has a pool.
Does 1021 Circle J Trail have accessible units?
No, 1021 Circle J Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1021 Circle J Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1021 Circle J Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 1021 Circle J Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 1021 Circle J Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Orion Prosper
980 S Coit Rd
Prosper, TX 75078
Orion Prosper Lakes
880 S Coit Rd
Prosper, TX 75078
Cortland Windsong Ranch
4500 Bluestem Dr
Prosper, TX 75078

Similar Pages

Prosper 1 BedroomsProsper 2 Bedrooms
Prosper Apartments with ParkingProsper Apartments with Pool
Prosper Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TX
Durant, OKRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXFate, TXAnna, TXRoyse City, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District