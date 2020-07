Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Location, Location, Location! Just minutes from 380, this home is ideally located to almost any personal or business needs in the North Dallas area. You will love the well-planned, efficient, and comfortable floor plan, with large, spacious bedrooms. The open concept family room opens up into the dining room and kitchen. The huge back yard is perfect for entertaining in the evenings. Brand new refrigerator included. No smoking.