Prosper, TX
1020 Caribou Drive
Last updated March 5 2020 at 7:54 AM

1020 Caribou Drive

1020 Caribou Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1020 Caribou Drive, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
hot tub
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
pool
hot tub
media room
Stunning Drees Custom one story home in Exclusive Deer Run. Private resort style backyard features incredible pool, spa, separate built-in kitchen with bar, travertine decking, huge covered patio with fireplace. Lush landscaping throughout. Landlord will be responsible for landscaping and pool service. This home has four bedrooms that all have private baths and a half bath for guests, a game room, media room, office, wine grotto, butlers pantry, gourmet kitchen with professional gas cooktop, huge island, walk-in pantry and planning center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 Caribou Drive have any available units?
1020 Caribou Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 1020 Caribou Drive have?
Some of 1020 Caribou Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1020 Caribou Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1020 Caribou Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 Caribou Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1020 Caribou Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 1020 Caribou Drive offer parking?
No, 1020 Caribou Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1020 Caribou Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1020 Caribou Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 Caribou Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1020 Caribou Drive has a pool.
Does 1020 Caribou Drive have accessible units?
No, 1020 Caribou Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 Caribou Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1020 Caribou Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1020 Caribou Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1020 Caribou Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

