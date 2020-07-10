101 East 7th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Wonderful 3 bed, 2 bath, 1629 sq. ft., 1 story home in Prosper, TX! Open floor plan. Cozy living room with beautiful brick fireplace. Spacious kitchen and formal dining area. Over-sized back yard. Schedule your showing today!



