101 East 7th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

101 East 7th Street

101 East 7th Street · No Longer Available
Location

101 East 7th Street, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful 3 bed, 2 bath, 1629 sq. ft., 1 story home in Prosper, TX! Open floor plan. Cozy living room with beautiful brick fireplace. Spacious kitchen and formal dining area. Over-sized back yard. Schedule your showing today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 East 7th Street have any available units?
101 East 7th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
Is 101 East 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
101 East 7th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 East 7th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 East 7th Street is pet friendly.
Does 101 East 7th Street offer parking?
No, 101 East 7th Street does not offer parking.
Does 101 East 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 East 7th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 East 7th Street have a pool?
No, 101 East 7th Street does not have a pool.
Does 101 East 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 101 East 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 101 East 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 East 7th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 101 East 7th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 East 7th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

