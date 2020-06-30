All apartments in Portland
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

1512 Wildcat Dr

1512 Wildcat Drive · (361) 633-1404
Location

1512 Wildcat Drive, Portland, TX 78374

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$3,780

Studio · 2 Bath · 75672 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
conference room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
conference room
parking
Prime location for your office space - Hwy 181 South Frontage Rd.! Located in the Chamber Suites, NorthShore Plaza, approx. 1000 sq ft of office space. Three offices (two window-front) included. Unlimited parking. Shared space, including 2 ADA compliant restrooms, conference room and break room area. Additional space available through Shared Workspace via Chamber of Commerce. Water, Trash, Electric, Maintenance included. Annual CAM prorated to percentage of rented space. Contact Portland Chamber of Commerce for more information at (361-777-4650).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1512 Wildcat Dr have any available units?
1512 Wildcat Dr has a unit available for $3,780 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1512 Wildcat Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1512 Wildcat Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1512 Wildcat Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1512 Wildcat Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Portland.
Does 1512 Wildcat Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1512 Wildcat Dr offers parking.
Does 1512 Wildcat Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1512 Wildcat Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1512 Wildcat Dr have a pool?
No, 1512 Wildcat Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1512 Wildcat Dr have accessible units?
No, 1512 Wildcat Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1512 Wildcat Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1512 Wildcat Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1512 Wildcat Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1512 Wildcat Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
