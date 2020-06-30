1512 Wildcat Dr

Amenities

parking conference room

Prime location for your office space - Hwy 181 South Frontage Rd.! Located in the Chamber Suites, NorthShore Plaza, approx. 1000 sq ft of office space. Three offices (two window-front) included. Unlimited parking. Shared space, including 2 ADA compliant restrooms, conference room and break room area. Additional space available through Shared Workspace via Chamber of Commerce. Water, Trash, Electric, Maintenance included. Annual CAM prorated to percentage of rented space. Contact Portland Chamber of Commerce for more information at (361-777-4650).