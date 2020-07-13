/
apartments with pool
17 Apartments for rent in Portland, TX with pool
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
15 Units Available
Pavilions at Northshore
301 Northshore Blvd, Portland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,014
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
977 sqft
Residents of this community have easy access to Northshore Country Club and Crescent Center. Property amenities include private garages, gated entry, a coffee bar and two pools. Apartments feature kitchen islands, walk-in closets and patios/balconies.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
17 Units Available
Northshore Place
177 Northshore Boulevard, Portland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,251
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1109 sqft
This beautiful community offers poolside cabanas, covered parking and an on-site fitness center. Units feature granite countertops, walk-in closets and chef-inspired kitchens. Simpson Park and Crescent Center are conveniently located nearby.
Results within 5 miles of Portland
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
9 Units Available
Central City
Cosmopolitan of Corpus Christi
401 N Chaparral St, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,296
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1113 sqft
Luxury apartments in downtown with granite countertops, custom cabinetry and tile backsplash in kitchen. Community has a resort-style pool with swim-up bar and outdoor kitchen with grill. Located close to shops and restaurants.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Central City
4000 Surfside Boulevard #802
4000 Surfside Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,200
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FULLY FURNISHED LAS BRISAS CONDO WITH BAY VIEW - Enjoy panoramic views of Corpus Christi Bay from this 8th-floor beauty on Corpus Christi's North Beach.
Results within 10 miles of Portland
Last updated July 13 at 12:32pm
11 Units Available
Cove
2032 State Highway 361, Ingleside, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
941 sqft
Fashionable, modern and with upscale designer features throughout. On-site fitness center, detached garages, lounge-style pool and a dog park. Homes include a full-size washer and dryer and garden bathtubs.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
18 Units Available
Central City
Costa Tarragona
2240 N Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$657
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$791
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$912
1123 sqft
Inviting 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans with island kitchens. Corpus Christi’s neighborhood of choice with community amenities such as an outdoor fireplace, children’s playscape area, a picnic area with gas grills, a sparkling pool and much more.
Last updated July 13 at 12:34pm
9 Units Available
Central City
Bay Vista Pointe
802 S Carancahua St, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1132 sqft
Within walking distance of Corpus Christi Bay. Resort-like pool with a sundeck, fitness center and clubhouse. Homes feature gourmet kitchens, designer floors, and washers and dryers.
Last updated July 13 at 12:30pm
9 Units Available
Central City
Bay Vista
522 Hancock Ave, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1174 sqft
Modern living with spacious floor plans, modern appliances and wood flooring. Community has pool and water features, a conference room and a clubhouse on-site. Covered parking provided.
Last updated July 13 at 12:38pm
30 Units Available
Bay Area
The Villas of Ocean Drive
4657 Ocean Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,110
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1142 sqft
Experience a serene escape from the pressures of everyday life. Each unique one and two bedroom floor plan has been designed with your enjoyment and comfort in mind.
Last updated July 13 at 12:08pm
14 Units Available
South Side
Embassy House
4502 Corona Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$774
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$934
932 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located steps from restaurants and ships in Corpus Christi. Apartments include wood-burning fireplaces, oversized closets and loft layouts. Community includes fitness center and pool and is pet-friendly.
Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Bay Area
The Sterling
4848 S Alameda St, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$695
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$900
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1107 sqft
Welcome to The Sterling Apartment Homes, located near Ocean Drive in the South Shore area of Corpus Christi, TX.
Last updated July 13 at 12:38pm
3 Units Available
Bay Area
Ocean Drive Estates
4443 Ocean Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1300 sqft
Luxurious community offers pools, picnic area and BBQ area. Apartments are newly renovated and feature connections for washers and dryers. Located close to both Corpus Christi Bay and a slew of restaurants.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Central City
715 S Upper Broadway St E
715 S Upper Broadway St, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
940 sqft
Clean and ready.Close to downtown and Shoreline.Nice and cozy two bedroom one bath.Private parking and pool.All utilities included.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Bay Area
3402 Ocean Dr E 37
3402 Ocean Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
836 sqft
The best expansive views of the Corpus Christi Bay! Sit and relax on one of your three private balconies while enjoying the amazing view.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Bay Area
4600 Ocean Dr E
4600 Ocean Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bd/ba. updated unit... new wood floors, fresh modern paint, stainless steel appliances and fixtures! Beautiful city view. Pool. Secure building and grounds. Covered parking. Private lighted fishing pier. Exercise room.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Central City
1400 Ocean Dr
1400 Ocean Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Marina Del Sol Condominiums offer stunning views of Downtown and Corpus Christi Bay, every day of the year from this 7-story Beauty located directly on the Bay and adjacent to the well-known Spohn Shoreline Hospital.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
Bay Area
4302 Ocean Dr E
4302 Ocean Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
723 sqft
ALL BILLS PAID!!! Beautiful top floor waterfront unit at the Riviera with spectacular view. Secure building with underground garage. Swimming pool, fishing pier, and laundry facilities. All bills paid including cable. No pets
