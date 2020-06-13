Apartment List
27 Apartments for rent in Portland, TX with balcony

Verified

1 of 19

$
15 Units Available
Northshore Place
177 Northshore Boulevard, Portland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,211
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,432
1109 sqft
This beautiful community offers poolside cabanas, covered parking and an on-site fitness center. Units feature granite countertops, walk-in closets and chef-inspired kitchens. Simpson Park and Crescent Center are conveniently located nearby.
Verified

1 of 12

15 Units Available
Pavilions at Northshore
301 Northshore Blvd, Portland, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
977 sqft
Residents of this community have easy access to Northshore Country Club and Crescent Center. Property amenities include private garages, gated entry, a coffee bar and two pools. Apartments feature kitchen islands, walk-in closets and patios/balconies.

1 of 40

Portland Sutherland
1 Unit Available
909 Summitt
909 Summitt Cir, Portland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1695 sqft
Large three bedroom home on a quiet cul de sac neighborhood. Wood flooring family room with vaulted ceiling, built in bookcase, with fireplace for decorative use only, dining and kitchen open to family room.

1 of 7

1 Unit Available
2106 Tallow Dr
2106 Tallow Drive, Portland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1476 sqft
Adorable Home located in Popular Westwood Subdivision; Gorgeous flooring throughout this Cute Home. Enjoy this Great Open Floor Plan with the kitchen open to the dining area.

1 of 6

Portland Sutherland
1 Unit Available
1725 Denver St
1725 Denver Street, Portland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1250 sqft
Take a look at this home! Ready to move into Large, Open Living Space / dining /Galley Kitchen /pantry Gas Stove /Dishwasher/ Three nice size bedrooms & closets/ Two full baths. Front wrap large garage.

1 of 15

Portland Sutherland
1 Unit Available
1809 Portland Dr
1809 Portland Drive, Portland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1932 sqft
Wood floors in living areas, new carpet in bedrooms. Living area plus a game room complete with a pool table! 8x12 storage barn in backyard. Rear garage and covered patio.

1 of 26

Portland Sutherland
1 Unit Available
305 Long Pointe Dr
305 Long Pointe Dr, Portland, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2237 sqft
Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home; Beautiful flooring throughout the open living area; No carpet; Master bedroom is downstairs; Large Master bathroom with a custom shower and a double vanity; three spacious bedrooms are upstairs.
Results within 5 miles of Portland
Verified

1 of 31

$
Central City
15 Units Available
Cosmopolitan of Corpus Christi
401 N Chaparral St, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,269
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1113 sqft
Luxury apartments in downtown with granite countertops, custom cabinetry and tile backsplash in kitchen. Community has a resort-style pool with swim-up bar and outdoor kitchen with grill. Located close to shops and restaurants.

1 of 34

1 Unit Available
111 5th St
111 5th Street, Gregory, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1824 sqft
Tucked away in Gregory Texas, this Home has been recently updated. This 3 bedroom home sits on a large lot that will be fenced in for privacy. Just poured a new long driveway and side walk that leads to a spacious concrete porch.

1 of 17

1 Unit Available
9109 County Road 2226
9109 County Road 2226, San Patricio County, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,400
696 sqft
Water Front Rental with a private, lighted fishing pier . Nueces Bay as your back drop is what you receive with this piece of paradise. A Cozy one bedroom, one bath home has been recently painted. New shower installed.
Results within 10 miles of Portland
Verified

1 of 25

$
Bay Area
11 Units Available
Ocean Drive Estates
4443 Ocean Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1300 sqft
Luxurious community offers pools, picnic area and BBQ area. Apartments are newly renovated and feature connections for washers and dryers. Located close to both Corpus Christi Bay and a slew of restaurants.
Verified

1 of 30

Central City
8 Units Available
Bay Vista
522 Hancock Ave, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1174 sqft
Modern living with spacious floor plans, modern appliances and wood flooring. Community has pool and water features, a conference room and a clubhouse on-site. Covered parking provided.
Verified

1 of 30

Central City
8 Units Available
Bay Vista Pointe
802 S Carancahua St, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of Corpus Christi Bay. Resort-like pool with a sundeck, fitness center and clubhouse. Homes feature gourmet kitchens, designer floors, and washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 30

Bay Area
23 Units Available
The Villas of Ocean Drive
4657 Ocean Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1142 sqft
Experience a serene escape from the pressures of everyday life. Each unique one and two bedroom floor plan has been designed with your enjoyment and comfort in mind.
Verified

1 of 19

South Side
14 Units Available
Embassy House
4502 Corona Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$774
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$934
932 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located steps from restaurants and ships in Corpus Christi. Apartments include wood-burning fireplaces, oversized closets and loft layouts. Community includes fitness center and pool and is pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 59

Bay Area
Contact for Availability
The Sterling
4848 S Alameda St, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$695
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$900
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1107 sqft
Welcome to The Sterling Apartment Homes, located near Ocean Drive in the South Shore area of Corpus Christi, TX.

1 of 24

Bay Area
1 Unit Available
2725 Santa Fe St
2725 Santa Fe St, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
4038 sqft
Two-story town home is located one block from Ocean Drive and offers a quick commute to downtown, schools, shopping, grocery, restaurants, and more! Living and dining room features a fireplace and opens up to kitchen as well as provides access

1 of 13

Bay Area
1 Unit Available
338 Chenoweth
338 Chenoweth Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
2850 sqft
338 Chenoweth Available 07/01/20 Incredible Rental steps from Ocean Dr.

1 of 40

1 Unit Available
2101 Lighthouse Lake
2101 Lighthouse Lake Ln, Aransas Pass, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1733 sqft
This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home is move-in ready! Open floor plan with grey ceramic tile and carpet in bedrooms. Beautiful white quartz counters in kitchen with teal blue backsplash.

1 of 14

Central City
1 Unit Available
1722 Tarlton St
1722 Tarlton St, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
836 sqft
Great Starter Home with easy access to 286 Crosstown! This spacious 2-bedroom, 1-bath home is located in a quaint neighborhood within close proximity to Del Mar College.

1 of 24

Central City
1 Unit Available
502 South Chaparral Street - 1, Unit 3
502 S Chaparral St, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
2206 sqft
Beautiful 2 story, 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, condo with views of Corpus Christi Bay and the pool. This condo is 2200sq/ft and is located on the second and third floor of La Mer Condominium.

1 of 16

Central City
1 Unit Available
715 S Upper Broadway St
715 S Upper Broadway St, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,250
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Vacant and easy to show. Great location, secure building and "downtown and Corpus Christi Bay view".

1 of 6

Bay Area
1 Unit Available
300 Palmero St
300 Palmero St, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
1700 sqft
1 bedroom 1 bath with dark hardwood floors in the living room, and tile throughout. Living room features brick fireplace with mantle and cabinets with glass doors. Updated kitchen with dark wood cabinets and granite countertops.

1 of 16

Central City
1 Unit Available
4613 Gollihar
4613 Gollihar Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$675
1037 sqft
One bedroom, one bath unit located upstairs is available for move in with an open floor plan. Recently installed energy efficient windows. Large bedroom and a large closet. Built in vanity. Large sliding doors that lead to a balcony.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Portland, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Portland renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

