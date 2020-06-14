/
1 bedroom apartments
26 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Portland, TX
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
15 Units Available
Northshore Place
177 Northshore Boulevard, Portland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,211
788 sqft
This beautiful community offers poolside cabanas, covered parking and an on-site fitness center. Units feature granite countertops, walk-in closets and chef-inspired kitchens. Simpson Park and Crescent Center are conveniently located nearby.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
Pavilions at Northshore
301 Northshore Blvd, Portland, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
751 sqft
Residents of this community have easy access to Northshore Country Club and Crescent Center. Property amenities include private garages, gated entry, a coffee bar and two pools. Apartments feature kitchen islands, walk-in closets and patios/balconies.
Results within 5 miles of Portland
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Central City
15 Units Available
Cosmopolitan of Corpus Christi
401 N Chaparral St, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,269
742 sqft
Luxury apartments in downtown with granite countertops, custom cabinetry and tile backsplash in kitchen. Community has a resort-style pool with swim-up bar and outdoor kitchen with grill. Located close to shops and restaurants.
Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Central City
1 Unit Available
3938 Surfside
3938 Surfside Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,300
420 sqft
Furnished newly renovated 1 bed room. Include cable, internet, new a.c.,full size fridge. No deposit, no lease. Rent for the week or month to month. Ideal for winter texan or contract workers. Beach front. 24 hr security. Secure parking.
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
Central City
1 Unit Available
201 S Chaparral St, Unit 1
201 S Chaparral St, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,200
600 sqft
!!! PRELEASING NOW !!! Downtown Corpus Christi! Meticulously renovated apartments. 2 blocks from the Sea Wall, 1 block to Executive Surf Club. Everything is brand-new.
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Central City
1 Unit Available
402 Peoples St
402 Peoples St, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
15312 sqft
Looking for a small Office space? Look no further. Beautiful Historic 402 Peoples Street has space available for lease! Space 2A located on the third floor offers 765 sq ft of leasable space. Move in with just your deposit and enjoy a 13 month lease.
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
9109 County Road 2226
9109 County Road 2226, San Patricio County, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,400
696 sqft
Water Front Rental with a private, lighted fishing pier . Nueces Bay as your back drop is what you receive with this piece of paradise. A Cozy one bedroom, one bath home has been recently painted. New shower installed.
Results within 10 miles of Portland
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Central City
23 Units Available
Costa Tarragona
2240 N Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$657
707 sqft
Inviting 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans with island kitchens. Corpus Christi’s neighborhood of choice with community amenities such as an outdoor fireplace, children’s playscape area, a picnic area with gas grills, a sparkling pool and much more.
Last updated June 14 at 06:08pm
Central City
7 Units Available
Bay Vista
522 Hancock Ave, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
797 sqft
Modern living with spacious floor plans, modern appliances and wood flooring. Community has pool and water features, a conference room and a clubhouse on-site. Covered parking provided.
Last updated June 14 at 06:54pm
Central City
8 Units Available
Bay Vista Pointe
802 S Carancahua St, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
688 sqft
Within walking distance of Corpus Christi Bay. Resort-like pool with a sundeck, fitness center and clubhouse. Homes feature gourmet kitchens, designer floors, and washers and dryers.
Last updated June 14 at 06:10pm
Bay Area
23 Units Available
The Villas of Ocean Drive
4657 Ocean Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
707 sqft
Experience a serene escape from the pressures of everyday life. Each unique one and two bedroom floor plan has been designed with your enjoyment and comfort in mind.
Last updated June 14 at 06:58pm
South Side
14 Units Available
Embassy House
4502 Corona Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$774
729 sqft
Located steps from restaurants and ships in Corpus Christi. Apartments include wood-burning fireplaces, oversized closets and loft layouts. Community includes fitness center and pool and is pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Bay Area
Contact for Availability
The Sterling
4848 S Alameda St, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
824 sqft
Welcome to The Sterling Apartment Homes, located near Ocean Drive in the South Shore area of Corpus Christi, TX.
Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Central City
1 Unit Available
826 Hancock Ave
826 Hancock Ave, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
700 sqft
Property under renovations and just two blocks from Ocean Drive and just minutes from Downtown. Due before moving in $2,200 First months rent $850 + last month's rent 850 +$500 refundable deposit = $2,200.
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Bay Area
1 Unit Available
810 Indiana Ave
810 Indiana Ave, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
762 sqft
Renovated, large 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom only a few minutes from Cole Park and Ocean Drive! Kitchen is equipped with refrigerator and stove/oven; hardwood floors throughout; master suite has 2 closets. Water and trash included in rent. No pets.
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Central City
1 Unit Available
2306 Mary St
2306 Mary St, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$650
2808 sqft
Available now! Section 8 Accepted. Recently renovated one bedroom, one bath apartment unit ready for rent. Unit comes with a stove & refrigerator. Tenant is responsible for supplying their own window unit and paying their electric.
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Bay Area
1 Unit Available
3402 Ocean Dr E 11
3402 Ocean Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
589 sqft
Beautiful Bay views from this clean furnished 1 bedroom condo on Ocean Drive.
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Bay Area
1 Unit Available
4600 Ocean Dr E
4600 Ocean Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
745 sqft
1 bd/ba. updated unit... new wood floors, fresh modern paint, stainless steel appliances and fixtures! Beautiful city view. Pool. Secure building and grounds. Covered parking. Private lighted fishing pier. Exercise room.
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Central City
1 Unit Available
715 S Upper Broadway St
715 S Upper Broadway St, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,250
652 sqft
Vacant and easy to show. Great location, secure building and "downtown and Corpus Christi Bay view".
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Bay Area
1 Unit Available
300 Palmero St
300 Palmero St, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
1700 sqft
1 bedroom 1 bath with dark hardwood floors in the living room, and tile throughout. Living room features brick fireplace with mantle and cabinets with glass doors. Updated kitchen with dark wood cabinets and granite countertops.
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Central City
1 Unit Available
4613 Gollihar
4613 Gollihar Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$675
1037 sqft
One bedroom, one bath unit located upstairs is available for move in with an open floor plan. Recently installed energy efficient windows. Large bedroom and a large closet. Built in vanity. Large sliding doors that lead to a balcony.
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Central City
1 Unit Available
1122 Morgan Ave
1122 Morgan Ave, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$714
9424 sqft
Completely renovated apartments available. $350 off first month rent for a limited time. Exterior and interior renovations. New parking lot, appliances, flooring, cabinets, fixtures and A/C.
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
337 W Wilson Ave
337 West Wilson Avenue, Aransas Pass, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
2588 sqft
Now Available! 1 bedroom, 1 bath located in W Wilson Avenue. Multi-unit property sits on a large corner lot with mature oak trees. Convenient location near the heart of down town Aransas Pass.
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
331 W Wilson Ave
331 W Wilson Ave, Aransas Pass, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
450 sqft
NOW AVAILABLE, newly remodeled one bedroom unit is ready for lease. Conveniently located in the heart of downtown Aransas Pass. Walking distance to restaurants, shopping and more.
