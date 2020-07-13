Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:50 AM

74 Apartments for rent in Portland, TX with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Portland apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Pavilions at Northshore
301 Northshore Blvd, Portland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,014
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
977 sqft
Residents of this community have easy access to Northshore Country Club and Crescent Center. Property amenities include private garages, gated entry, a coffee bar and two pools. Apartments feature kitchen islands, walk-in closets and patios/balconies.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
17 Units Available
Northshore Place
177 Northshore Boulevard, Portland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,251
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1109 sqft
This beautiful community offers poolside cabanas, covered parking and an on-site fitness center. Units feature granite countertops, walk-in closets and chef-inspired kitchens. Simpson Park and Crescent Center are conveniently located nearby.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Portland Sutherland
209 Llano Dr
209 Llano Drive, Portland, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
LEASE PURCHASE!!! 5/3/2 WITH 2,8550 sf with many extras. Things about the house you’ll absolutely love.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Portland Sutherland
1809 Portland Dr
1809 Portland Drive, Portland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1932 sqft
Wood floors in living areas, new carpet in bedrooms. Living area plus a game room complete with a pool table! 8x12 storage barn in backyard. Rear garage and covered patio.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Portland Sutherland
1725 Denver St
1725 Denver Street, Portland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1250 sqft
Take a look at this home! Ready to move into Large, Open Living Space / dining /Galley Kitchen /pantry Gas Stove /Dishwasher/ Three nice size bedrooms & closets/ Two full baths. Front wrap large garage.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Portland Sutherland
1307 Dallas St
1307 Dallas Street, Portland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1150 sqft
Don't miss this 3 bedroom home in established neighborhood in Portland! Open concept, tile in living areas, laminate in the master bedroom and carpet in the other two bedrooms. The french doors in the dining room lead to a large backyard patio.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Portland Sutherland
106 E Janin
106 West Janin Circle, Portland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1958 sqft
Remodeled Spacious home , Waterview of the Bay in Portland Texas. 3/2/2, Central A/C and heat. Yes... See the difference in this nice home. Please call for appointment, Application fee $40.00. One small dog under 25 lbs with approval and Pet Fee.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Portland Sutherland
24 S Commonsway Dr
24 Commons Way South, Portland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1191 sqft
Adorable 2 bedroom with one full bath with tub/shower combo and 1/2 bath for guests. Large living/Dining area, galley kitchen and breakfast area. Plenty of Built in cabinets & Pantry. Stove/Oven combo, dishwasher and built in microwave.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
1950 Westwood Dr
1950 Westwood Drive, Portland, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1474 sqft
This 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Portland is looking for new tenants. This comfortable home has an open floor-plan with split bedroom arrangement, architectural finishes like crown molding and tray ceilings, and large kitchen pantry.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
2106 Tallow Dr
2106 Tallow Drive, Portland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1476 sqft
Adorable Home located in Popular Westwood Subdivision; Gorgeous flooring throughout this Cute Home. Enjoy this Great Open Floor Plan with the kitchen open to the dining area.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
917 Moore Ave
917 Moore Avenue, Portland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1061 sqft
2 Bed 2 Bath split bedroom floor plan. Nice Modern Features throughout the townhouse. Also has a small fenced in back yard. Pets allowed. This rental wont last long.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
1512 Wildcat Dr
1512 Wildcat Drive, Portland, TX
Studio
$3,780
75672 sqft
Prime location for your office space - Hwy 181 South Frontage Rd.! Located in the Chamber Suites, NorthShore Plaza, approx. 1000 sq ft of office space. Three offices (two window-front) included. Unlimited parking.

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
2214 Tallow Dr
2214 Tallow Dr, Portland, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
1858 sqft
Gorgeous, well landscaped 4 bedroom home located in a new subdivision & offers walking distance to newly built elementary school. Grand entry welcomes you home as ceramic tile flows into living spaces.

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Portland Sutherland
909 Summitt
909 Summitt Cir, Portland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1695 sqft
Large three bedroom home on a quiet cul de sac neighborhood. Wood flooring family room with vaulted ceiling, built in bookcase, with fireplace for decorative use only, dining and kitchen open to family room.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
1110 Meadow Brook Dr
1110 Meadow Brook Dr, Portland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1607 sqft
Nice location and walking distance to schools, park and shopping. Spacious living area with fireplace. Kitchen offers stove/oven, dishwasher and built in microwave. Separate laundry room.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
716 Bayview Blvd
716 Bay View Boulevard, Portland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1092 sqft
Don't miss out on this beautiful Portland Tx town home. FURNISHED...
Results within 1 mile of Portland

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
2209 Bay Breeze
2209 Bay Breeze Drive, San Patricio County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1795 sqft
Well kept home located in Bay Ridge Subdivision and close to all amenities Portland has to offer. This home displays vinyl flooring in living spaces and master suite, carpet in smaller bedrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Portland
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
9 Units Available
Central City
Cosmopolitan of Corpus Christi
401 N Chaparral St, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,296
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1113 sqft
Luxury apartments in downtown with granite countertops, custom cabinetry and tile backsplash in kitchen. Community has a resort-style pool with swim-up bar and outdoor kitchen with grill. Located close to shops and restaurants.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
Central City
3938 Surfside
3938 Surfside Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,300
419 sqft
Furnished newly renovated 1 bed room. Include cable, internet, new a.c.,full size fridge. No deposit, no lease. Rent for the week or month to month. Ideal for winter texan or contract workers. Beach front. 24 hr security. Secure parking.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Central City
418 Peoples St
418 Peoples St, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$695
28509 sqft
Commercial Office Space available 553 sq. ft. to 2,686 sq.ft. First Floor frontage available

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Central City
817 N Carancahua St NE
817 N Carancahua St, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$695
24348 sqft
Apartment ranging from $695 to $1900 per month based on size and view.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
1036 Santa Catalina
1036 Santa Catalina, San Patricio County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1915 sqft
Bay Ridge Windsor Home and only 3 years old. Cream limestone archway, a grand foyer with 10' tray ceilings and crown molding.

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
111 5th St
111 5th Street, Gregory, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1824 sqft
Tucked away in Gregory Texas, this Home has been recently updated. This 3 bedroom home sits on a large lot that will be fenced in for privacy. Just poured a new long driveway and side walk that leads to a spacious concrete porch.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Central City
424 Schatzel St
424 Schatzel St, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$8,100
8100 sqft
Prior uses include a bank and a night club. Adjacent parking lot.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Portland, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Portland apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

