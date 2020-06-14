Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:21 PM

30 Apartments for rent in Portland, TX with hardwood floors

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
15 Units Available
Northshore Place
177 Northshore Boulevard, Portland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,211
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1109 sqft
This beautiful community offers poolside cabanas, covered parking and an on-site fitness center. Units feature granite countertops, walk-in closets and chef-inspired kitchens. Simpson Park and Crescent Center are conveniently located nearby.
1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
15 Units Available
Pavilions at Northshore
301 Northshore Blvd, Portland, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
977 sqft
Residents of this community have easy access to Northshore Country Club and Crescent Center. Property amenities include private garages, gated entry, a coffee bar and two pools. Apartments feature kitchen islands, walk-in closets and patios/balconies.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Portland Sutherland
1 Unit Available
909 Summitt
909 Summitt Cir, Portland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1695 sqft
Large three bedroom home on a quiet cul de sac neighborhood. Wood flooring family room with vaulted ceiling, built in bookcase, with fireplace for decorative use only, dining and kitchen open to family room.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Portland Sutherland
1 Unit Available
1809 Portland Dr
1809 Portland Drive, Portland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1932 sqft
Wood floors in living areas, new carpet in bedrooms. Living area plus a game room complete with a pool table! 8x12 storage barn in backyard. Rear garage and covered patio.
Results within 5 miles of Portland

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Central City
1 Unit Available
201 S Chaparral St, Unit 1
201 S Chaparral St, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,200
600 sqft
!!! PRELEASING NOW !!! Downtown Corpus Christi! Meticulously renovated apartments. 2 blocks from the Sea Wall, 1 block to Executive Surf Club. Everything is brand-new.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
213 Allison
213 Allison Drive, Gregory, TX
4 Bedrooms
$995
1800 sqft
Very Spacious 4 bedroom 1 full bath home in Gregory, TX. Original hardwood flooring in bedrooms and living area. Two living areas, and a separate laundry room. Sits on 4 lots.
Results within 10 miles of Portland
1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:31pm
$
Bay Area
10 Units Available
Ocean Drive Estates
4443 Ocean Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1300 sqft
Luxurious community offers pools, picnic area and BBQ area. Apartments are newly renovated and feature connections for washers and dryers. Located close to both Corpus Christi Bay and a slew of restaurants.
1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:46pm
Bay Area
23 Units Available
The Villas of Ocean Drive
4657 Ocean Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1142 sqft
Experience a serene escape from the pressures of everyday life. Each unique one and two bedroom floor plan has been designed with your enjoyment and comfort in mind.
1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
1 Unit Available
Oasis
2050 South Saunders Street, Aransas Pass, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
780 sqft
Come discover Oasis in beautiful Aransas Pass, Texas.
1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
South Side
14 Units Available
Embassy House
4502 Corona Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$774
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$934
932 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located steps from restaurants and ships in Corpus Christi. Apartments include wood-burning fireplaces, oversized closets and loft layouts. Community includes fitness center and pool and is pet-friendly.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Central City
1 Unit Available
3229 Gollihar
3229 Gollihar Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
Cute 3 bedroom / 1 bath bungalow for RENT!! - Super cute 3 bed 1 bath home for rent, right off of Gollihar! Centrally located, this cutie is ready to be rented. Original hardwood floors in living/dining, and all bedrooms.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1329 Oak Park Dr
1329 Oak Park Drive, Aransas Pass, TX
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1217 sqft
This is a beautiful home that has been remodeled with hardwood flooring thru out, open concept, side by side stainless, refrigerator, stainless stove and dishwasher, window blinds and a large separated 2 car garage with remote, breezeway between

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Bay Area
1 Unit Available
253 Oleander Ave
253 Oleander Ave, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
3046 sqft
Downstairs 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment plus one car garage. Central a/c and heat. Hardwood floors throughout. Freshly painted kitchen cabinets and a gas range/oven combo.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Bay Area
1 Unit Available
421 Montclair Dr
421 Montclair Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1581 sqft
All new interior paint. Nice sized home in desirable ,well established neighborhood near Ocean Dr. and OSO Golf Coarse. Minutes away from NAS , Texas A&M and downtown. Large living and dinning areas. Wood burning fireplace. Nice sized bedrooms.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Central City
1 Unit Available
1722 Tarlton St
1722 Tarlton St, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
836 sqft
Great Starter Home with easy access to 286 Crosstown! This spacious 2-bedroom, 1-bath home is located in a quaint neighborhood within close proximity to Del Mar College.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Bay Area
1 Unit Available
333 Foster Dr
333 Foster Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1469 sqft
Come see 333 Foster drive, an intimate floorpan right in the heart of the Historic Morningside Subdivision. This house offers a large fenced corner lot with detached garage.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Bay Area
1 Unit Available
509 Hopper Dr
509 Hopper Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1269 sqft
Brick home in a great location with close proximity to hospitals, schools, shopping, grocery, restaurants, and two blocks from Ocean Drive. This home features refinished original hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Bay Area
1 Unit Available
429 Waverly Dr
429 Waverly Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1033 sqft
Well maintained three bedroom one bath home in Waverly Estates. Detached two care garage. Impeccable original hardwood floors throughout. Washer and dryer hookups inside the home for your convenience.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Bay Area
1 Unit Available
810 Indiana Ave
810 Indiana Ave, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated, large 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom only a few minutes from Cole Park and Ocean Drive! Kitchen is equipped with refrigerator and stove/oven; hardwood floors throughout; master suite has 2 closets. Water and trash included in rent. No pets.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Bay Area
1 Unit Available
4600 Ocean Dr E
4600 Ocean Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bd/ba. updated unit... new wood floors, fresh modern paint, stainless steel appliances and fixtures! Beautiful city view. Pool. Secure building and grounds. Covered parking. Private lighted fishing pier. Exercise room.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Bay Area
1 Unit Available
300 Palmero St
300 Palmero St, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
1700 sqft
1 bedroom 1 bath with dark hardwood floors in the living room, and tile throughout. Living room features brick fireplace with mantle and cabinets with glass doors. Updated kitchen with dark wood cabinets and granite countertops.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Bay Area
1 Unit Available
517 Chase Dr
517 Chase Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Single story 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with detached carport. Original hardwood floors throughout. Window units - primary unit with heat/cool. Large backyard. Some kitchen appliances included. Washer/dryer connections.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Bay Area
1 Unit Available
1525 Ocean Dr
1525 Ocean Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
5700 sqft
Two Bedroom with a view of the bay. Right across the street from Cole Park. Free laundry machines on site. Off street parking. First floor unit will be repainted. Hardwood floors throughout. Ready for May move in.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Bay Area
1 Unit Available
329 Clifford St
329 Clifford St, Corpus Christi, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1456 sqft
Super cute Del Mar Charmer... Fabulous neighborhood, close to bay front, hospitals and easy access to six points. Extremely clean and well maintained. Light, open and airy.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Portland, TX

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Portland renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

