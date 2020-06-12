/
2 bedroom apartments
32 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Portland, TX
15 Units Available
Pavilions at Northshore
301 Northshore Blvd, Portland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
977 sqft
Residents of this community have easy access to Northshore Country Club and Crescent Center. Property amenities include private garages, gated entry, a coffee bar and two pools. Apartments feature kitchen islands, walk-in closets and patios/balconies.
13 Units Available
Northshore Place
177 Northshore Boulevard, Portland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,458
1109 sqft
This beautiful community offers poolside cabanas, covered parking and an on-site fitness center. Units feature granite countertops, walk-in closets and chef-inspired kitchens. Simpson Park and Crescent Center are conveniently located nearby.
1 Unit Available
716 Bayview Blvd
716 Bay View Boulevard, Portland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1092 sqft
Don't miss out on this beautiful Portland Tx town home. FURNISHED...
Results within 5 miles of Portland
Central City
15 Units Available
Cosmopolitan of Corpus Christi
401 N Chaparral St, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1113 sqft
Luxury apartments in downtown with granite countertops, custom cabinetry and tile backsplash in kitchen. Community has a resort-style pool with swim-up bar and outdoor kitchen with grill. Located close to shops and restaurants.
Results within 10 miles of Portland
Central City
7 Units Available
Bay Vista
522 Hancock Ave, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1174 sqft
Modern living with spacious floor plans, modern appliances and wood flooring. Community has pool and water features, a conference room and a clubhouse on-site. Covered parking provided.
Bay Area
11 Units Available
Ocean Drive Estates
4443 Ocean Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1197 sqft
Luxurious community offers pools, picnic area and BBQ area. Apartments are newly renovated and feature connections for washers and dryers. Located close to both Corpus Christi Bay and a slew of restaurants.
Central City
23 Units Available
Costa Tarragona
2240 N Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$791
939 sqft
Inviting 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans with island kitchens. Corpus Christi’s neighborhood of choice with community amenities such as an outdoor fireplace, children’s playscape area, a picnic area with gas grills, a sparkling pool and much more.
1 Unit Available
Oasis
2050 South Saunders Street, Aransas Pass, TX
2 Bedrooms
$875
780 sqft
Come discover Oasis in beautiful Aransas Pass, Texas.
Bay Area
23 Units Available
The Villas of Ocean Drive
4657 Ocean Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1142 sqft
Experience a serene escape from the pressures of everyday life. Each unique one and two bedroom floor plan has been designed with your enjoyment and comfort in mind.
South Side
14 Units Available
Embassy House
4502 Corona Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$934
932 sqft
Located steps from restaurants and ships in Corpus Christi. Apartments include wood-burning fireplaces, oversized closets and loft layouts. Community includes fitness center and pool and is pet-friendly.
Bay Area
Contact for Availability
The Sterling
4848 S Alameda St, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$975
1107 sqft
Welcome to The Sterling Apartment Homes, located near Ocean Drive in the South Shore area of Corpus Christi, TX.
1 Unit Available
1101 Gregory St
1101 Gregory Street, Taft, TX
2 Bedrooms
$895
878 sqft
The Lofts at Taft - Property Id: 295074 Completely renovated. Covered Parking, great staff, great location. Move-in Specials! Come check us out. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Central City
1 Unit Available
4517 Mokry Dr
4517 Mokry Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
925 sqft
NO PHONE CALLS - EMAIL AGENT for all rental inquiries. Updated 2 bedroom 1 bath home in Central Park.
Bay Area
1 Unit Available
3241 South Staples Street - 3
3241 S Staples St, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
721 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3241 South Staples Street - 3 in Corpus Christi. View photos, descriptions and more!
Central City
1 Unit Available
1722 Tarlton St
1722 Tarlton St, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
836 sqft
Great Starter Home with easy access to 286 Crosstown! This spacious 2-bedroom, 1-bath home is located in a quaint neighborhood within close proximity to Del Mar College.
Central City
1 Unit Available
502 South Chaparral Street - 1, Unit 3
502 S Chaparral St, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
2206 sqft
Beautiful 2 story, 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, condo with views of Corpus Christi Bay and the pool. This condo is 2200sq/ft and is located on the second and third floor of La Mer Condominium.
Bay Area
1 Unit Available
Santa Fe Arms
3120 Santa Fe St, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
630 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Santa Fe Arms in Corpus Christi. View photos, descriptions and more!
Central City
1 Unit Available
2937 Ruth St
2937 Ruth St, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
5460 sqft
This single story townhome was built in 2018 and currently available for lease. This unit has 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom with a fully furnished kitchen, new HVAC, new water heater, washer dryer connections, ceramic tile flooring throughout.
Bay Area
1 Unit Available
3253 South Staples Street, 8
3253 S Staples St, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
721 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3253 South Staples Street, 8 in Corpus Christi. View photos, descriptions and more!
Central City
1 Unit Available
1915 15th St
1915 15th St, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$895
2876 sqft
This is the first available in this building, others to follow shortly. Exterior to be cleaned up and landscaped once bottom unit is ready and rented which should be soon. Property is upstairs with nice view of schoolyard and Six Points.
Bay Area
1 Unit Available
642 Robinson St
642 Robinson St, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
3072 sqft
Second story unit ready for move in! Two bedrooms freshly painted and recently installed vinyl flooring throughout. Bath redone with a tub/shower combination and pedestal sink.
Bay Area
1 Unit Available
517 Chase Dr
517 Chase Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1082 sqft
Single story 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with detached carport. Original hardwood floors throughout. Window units - primary unit with heat/cool. Large backyard. Some kitchen appliances included. Washer/dryer connections.
Bay Area
1 Unit Available
1525 Ocean Dr
1525 Ocean Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
5700 sqft
Two Bedroom with a view of the bay. Right across the street from Cole Park. Free laundry machines on site. Off street parking. First floor unit will be repainted. Hardwood floors throughout. Ready for May move in.
Bay Area
1 Unit Available
5803 Rio Vista Ave
5803 Rio Vista Ave, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
2054 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath located in quite neighborhood near the University of Texas A&M just 2.5 blocks off Ocean Dr. Hardwood floors throughout. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, dinning and living areas, refrigerator included. Has central HVAC.
