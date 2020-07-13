/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:15 AM
23 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Portland, TX
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Pavilions at Northshore
301 Northshore Blvd, Portland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,014
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
977 sqft
Residents of this community have easy access to Northshore Country Club and Crescent Center. Property amenities include private garages, gated entry, a coffee bar and two pools. Apartments feature kitchen islands, walk-in closets and patios/balconies.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
17 Units Available
Northshore Place
177 Northshore Boulevard, Portland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,251
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1109 sqft
This beautiful community offers poolside cabanas, covered parking and an on-site fitness center. Units feature granite countertops, walk-in closets and chef-inspired kitchens. Simpson Park and Crescent Center are conveniently located nearby.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Portland Sutherland
1001 Crosby St
1001 Crosby Street, Portland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1090 sqft
3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Portland Sutherland
106 E Janin
106 West Janin Circle, Portland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1958 sqft
Remodeled Spacious home , Waterview of the Bay in Portland Texas. 3/2/2, Central A/C and heat. Yes... See the difference in this nice home. Please call for appointment, Application fee $40.00. One small dog under 25 lbs with approval and Pet Fee.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
917 Moore Ave
917 Moore Avenue, Portland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1061 sqft
2 Bed 2 Bath split bedroom floor plan. Nice Modern Features throughout the townhouse. Also has a small fenced in back yard. Pets allowed. This rental wont last long.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Portland Sutherland
603 Seco
603 Seco Drive, Portland, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2524 sqft
*New Rental Listing* - Are you looking for a spacious remodeled house in Portland? Your search ends with this 4 bedroom, 3 full bathroom, 2 living room on a very large lot.
Results within 5 miles of Portland
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
9 Units Available
Central City
Cosmopolitan of Corpus Christi
401 N Chaparral St, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,296
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1113 sqft
Luxury apartments in downtown with granite countertops, custom cabinetry and tile backsplash in kitchen. Community has a resort-style pool with swim-up bar and outdoor kitchen with grill. Located close to shops and restaurants.
Results within 10 miles of Portland
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 06:25am
$
11 Units Available
Cove
2032 State Highway 361, Ingleside, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
941 sqft
Fashionable, modern and with upscale designer features throughout. On-site fitness center, detached garages, lounge-style pool and a dog park. Homes include a full-size washer and dryer and garden bathtubs.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
18 Units Available
Central City
Costa Tarragona
2240 N Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$657
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$791
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$912
1123 sqft
Inviting 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans with island kitchens. Corpus Christi’s neighborhood of choice with community amenities such as an outdoor fireplace, children’s playscape area, a picnic area with gas grills, a sparkling pool and much more.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 06:42am
9 Units Available
Central City
Bay Vista Pointe
802 S Carancahua St, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1132 sqft
Within walking distance of Corpus Christi Bay. Resort-like pool with a sundeck, fitness center and clubhouse. Homes feature gourmet kitchens, designer floors, and washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
9 Units Available
Central City
Bay Vista
522 Hancock Ave, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1174 sqft
Modern living with spacious floor plans, modern appliances and wood flooring. Community has pool and water features, a conference room and a clubhouse on-site. Covered parking provided.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 06:30am
30 Units Available
Bay Area
The Villas of Ocean Drive
4657 Ocean Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,110
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1142 sqft
Experience a serene escape from the pressures of everyday life. Each unique one and two bedroom floor plan has been designed with your enjoyment and comfort in mind.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 07:00am
2 Units Available
Oasis
2050 South Saunders Street, Aransas Pass, TX
Studio
$750
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
780 sqft
Come discover Oasis in beautiful Aransas Pass, Texas.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 06:01am
14 Units Available
South Side
Embassy House
4502 Corona Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$774
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$934
932 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located steps from restaurants and ships in Corpus Christi. Apartments include wood-burning fireplaces, oversized closets and loft layouts. Community includes fitness center and pool and is pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Bay Area
The Sterling
4848 S Alameda St, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$695
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$900
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1107 sqft
Welcome to The Sterling Apartment Homes, located near Ocean Drive in the South Shore area of Corpus Christi, TX.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 06:41am
3 Units Available
Bay Area
Ocean Drive Estates
4443 Ocean Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1300 sqft
Luxurious community offers pools, picnic area and BBQ area. Apartments are newly renovated and feature connections for washers and dryers. Located close to both Corpus Christi Bay and a slew of restaurants.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Central City
826 Hancock Ave
826 Hancock Ave, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
800 sqft
The property is under renovation and just two blocks from Ocean Drive and just minutes from Downtown. You are responsible for all the utilities which included: Water, Waste Water, Gas, and Electricity.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1329 Oak Park Dr
1329 Oak Park Drive, Aransas Pass, TX
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1217 sqft
This is a beautiful home that has been remodeled with hardwood flooring thru out, open concept, side by side stainless, refrigerator, stainless stove and dishwasher, window blinds and a large separated 2 car garage with remote, breezeway between
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Bay Area
949 Delaine Drive
949 Delaine Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1550 sqft
This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, with a large kitchen and living area. Pets negotiable. Located near shopping, restaurants and great school districts.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Bay Area
253 Oleander Ave
253 Oleander Ave, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
3046 sqft
Downstairs 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment plus one car garage. Central a/c and heat. Hardwood floors throughout. Freshly painted kitchen cabinets and a gas range/oven combo.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Bay Area
421 Montclair Dr
421 Montclair Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1581 sqft
All new interior paint. Nice sized home in desirable ,well established neighborhood near Ocean Dr. and OSO Golf Coarse. Minutes away from NAS , Texas A&M and downtown. Large living and dinning areas. Wood burning fireplace. Nice sized bedrooms.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Central City
2306 Mary St
2306 Mary St, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$650
2808 sqft
Available now! Section 8 Accepted. Recently renovated one bedroom, one bath apartment unit ready for rent. Unit comes with a stove & refrigerator. Tenant is responsible for supplying their own window unit and paying their electric.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Central City
4602 Archer Drive
4602 Archer Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
906 sqft
- (RLNE5925732)
Similar Pages
Portland 1 BedroomsPortland 2 BedroomsPortland 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPortland 3 BedroomsPortland Apartments with Balcony
Portland Apartments with GaragePortland Apartments with GymPortland Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPortland Apartments with ParkingPortland Apartments with Pool