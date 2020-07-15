/
furnished apartments
11 Furnished Apartments for rent in Portland, TX
15 Units Available
Pavilions at Northshore
301 Northshore Blvd, Portland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,014
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
977 sqft
Residents of this community have easy access to Northshore Country Club and Crescent Center. Property amenities include private garages, gated entry, a coffee bar and two pools. Apartments feature kitchen islands, walk-in closets and patios/balconies.
1 Unit Available
716 Bayview Blvd
716 Bay View Boulevard, Portland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1092 sqft
Don't miss out on this beautiful Portland Tx town home. FURNISHED...
1 Unit Available
Central City
4000 Surfside Boulevard #802
4000 Surfside Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,200
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FULLY FURNISHED LAS BRISAS CONDO WITH BAY VIEW - Enjoy panoramic views of Corpus Christi Bay from this 8th-floor beauty on Corpus Christi's North Beach.
1 Unit Available
Central City
3938 Surfside
3938 Surfside Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,300
419 sqft
Furnished newly renovated 1 bed room. Include cable, internet, new a.c.,full size fridge. No deposit, no lease. Rent for the week or month to month. Ideal for winter texan or contract workers. Beach front. 24 hr security. Secure parking.
1 Unit Available
3432 PRIVATE ROAD 2002
3432 Private Road 2002, San Patricio County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Available 07/16/20 3/2 mobile home West of Portland Electric Inc - Property Id: 319514 Newer home, single wide, overhead ac ducting. Electrical and water included in rent, on property west of Portland. County living, quite and peaceful.
1 Unit Available
Central City
202 Reef Ave Apt 206
202 Reef Ave, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1126 sqft
Don't miss this fully furnished, all bills paid, comfortable and exceptionally maintained condo in gated community on North Beach in Corpus Christi.
1 Unit Available
Central City
4242 Gulfbreeze Blvd
4242 Gulfbreeze Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now is the time to secure this lovely Breakers Condominium fully furnished beach front condo in North Beach with beautiful views of the bay and downtown. This unit will be available in early September. All you need are your clothes to move in.
10 Units Available
Central City
Bay Vista Pointe
802 S Carancahua St, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1132 sqft
Within walking distance of Corpus Christi Bay. Resort-like pool with a sundeck, fitness center and clubhouse. Homes feature gourmet kitchens, designer floors, and washers and dryers.
1 Unit Available
121 Gillespie
121 Gillespie Ln, Aransas Pass, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
500 sqft
Cozy Castaway Cottages available for lease short term or long term. There is many options here in this 17 unit complex. Most all units are furnished with basic furniture. (Can be removed if needed for a long term tenant).
1 Unit Available
117 Gillespie
117 Gillespie Ln, Aransas Pass, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
500 sqft
Cozy Castaway Cottages available for lease short term or long term. There is many options here in this 17 unit complex. Most all units are furnished with basic furniture. (Can be removed if needed for a long term tenant).
1 Unit Available
Bay Area
773 Lansdown Dr
773 Lansdown Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
898 sqft
Adorable 3/2/2 located close to King High School. Move in ready. Great floor plan with hardwood floors through out and tile in kitchen. Stove, refrigerator furnished.
