/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM
16 Apartments for rent in Portland, TX with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
15 Units Available
Pavilions at Northshore
301 Northshore Blvd, Portland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,014
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
977 sqft
Residents of this community have easy access to Northshore Country Club and Crescent Center. Property amenities include private garages, gated entry, a coffee bar and two pools. Apartments feature kitchen islands, walk-in closets and patios/balconies.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
16 Units Available
Northshore Place
177 Northshore Boulevard, Portland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,251
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1109 sqft
This beautiful community offers poolside cabanas, covered parking and an on-site fitness center. Units feature granite countertops, walk-in closets and chef-inspired kitchens. Simpson Park and Crescent Center are conveniently located nearby.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Portland Sutherland
209 Llano Dr
209 Llano Drive, Portland, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
LEASE PURCHASE!!! 5/3/2 WITH 2,8550 sf with many extras. Things about the house you’ll absolutely love.
Results within 5 miles of Portland
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
9 Units Available
Central City
Cosmopolitan of Corpus Christi
401 N Chaparral St, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,296
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1113 sqft
Luxury apartments in downtown with granite countertops, custom cabinetry and tile backsplash in kitchen. Community has a resort-style pool with swim-up bar and outdoor kitchen with grill. Located close to shops and restaurants.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1036 Santa Catalina
1036 Santa Catalina, San Patricio County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1915 sqft
Bay Ridge Windsor Home and only 3 years old. Cream limestone archway, a grand foyer with 10' tray ceilings and crown molding.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Central City
4242 Gulfbreeze Blvd
4242 Gulfbreeze Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely furnished unit directly on the beach in North Beach. This split 2 bedroom/2 bath unit features bright and cheery décor, washer/dryer in unit, master bedroom facing the water as well as the living and dining areas and kitchen.
Results within 10 miles of Portland
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
9 Units Available
Central City
Bay Vista Pointe
802 S Carancahua St, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1132 sqft
Within walking distance of Corpus Christi Bay. Resort-like pool with a sundeck, fitness center and clubhouse. Homes feature gourmet kitchens, designer floors, and washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 11 at 12:36am
32 Units Available
Bay Area
The Villas of Ocean Drive
4657 Ocean Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1142 sqft
Experience a serene escape from the pressures of everyday life. Each unique one and two bedroom floor plan has been designed with your enjoyment and comfort in mind.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 11 at 12:35am
9 Units Available
Central City
Bay Vista
522 Hancock Ave, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1174 sqft
Modern living with spacious floor plans, modern appliances and wood flooring. Community has pool and water features, a conference room and a clubhouse on-site. Covered parking provided.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 11 at 12:12am
$
11 Units Available
Cove
2032 State Highway 361, Ingleside, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
941 sqft
Fashionable, modern and with upscale designer features throughout. On-site fitness center, detached garages, lounge-style pool and a dog park. Homes include a full-size washer and dryer and garden bathtubs.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 12:10am
3 Units Available
Bay Area
Ocean Drive Estates
4443 Ocean Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1300 sqft
Luxurious community offers pools, picnic area and BBQ area. Apartments are newly renovated and feature connections for washers and dryers. Located close to both Corpus Christi Bay and a slew of restaurants.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Bay Area
622 Texan Trl 1
622 Texan Trl, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
Industrial style apartment - Property Id: 88954 Great industrial style 2ned apartment Completely remodeled . Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops . Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Bay Area
253 Oleander Ave
253 Oleander Ave, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
3046 sqft
Downstairs 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment plus one car garage. Central a/c and heat. Hardwood floors throughout. Freshly painted kitchen cabinets and a gas range/oven combo.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Bay Area
3402 Ocean Dr E 37
3402 Ocean Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
836 sqft
The best expansive views of the Corpus Christi Bay! Sit and relax on one of your three private balconies while enjoying the amazing view.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Central City
1400 Ocean Dr
1400 Ocean Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Marina Del Sol Condominiums offer stunning views of Downtown and Corpus Christi Bay, every day of the year from this 7-story Beauty located directly on the Bay and adjacent to the well-known Spohn Shoreline Hospital.
1 of 8
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
Bay Area
446 Indiana Ave
446 Indiana Ave, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1022 sqft
Cute bungalow with two large bedrooms and a full bath. Open floor plan with real hardwood floors and updated fixtures and some old charm. Detached parking garage with washer and dryer in the utility room. All appliances included.
Similar Pages
Portland 1 BedroomsPortland 2 BedroomsPortland 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPortland 3 BedroomsPortland Apartments with Balcony
Portland Apartments with GaragePortland Apartments with GymPortland Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPortland Apartments with ParkingPortland Apartments with Pool