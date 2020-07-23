/
san patricio county
156 Apartments for rent in San Patricio County, TX
Pavilions at Northshore
301 Northshore Blvd, Portland, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
977 sqft
Residents of this community have easy access to Northshore Country Club and Crescent Center. Property amenities include private garages, gated entry, a coffee bar and two pools. Apartments feature kitchen islands, walk-in closets and patios/balconies.
Cove
2032 State Highway 361, Ingleside, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
941 sqft
Fashionable, modern and with upscale designer features throughout. On-site fitness center, detached garages, lounge-style pool and a dog park. Homes include a full-size washer and dryer and garden bathtubs.

Northshore Place
177 Northshore Boulevard, Portland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,251
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1109 sqft
This beautiful community offers poolside cabanas, covered parking and an on-site fitness center. Units feature granite countertops, walk-in closets and chef-inspired kitchens. Simpson Park and Crescent Center are conveniently located nearby.
Oasis
2050 South Saunders Street, Aransas Pass, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$750
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come discover Oasis in beautiful Aransas Pass, Texas.
305 S San Patricio St
305 South San Patricio Avenue, Sinton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$800
4911 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment with over 700 square feet will be available September 1st. This is located in Sinton, TX across from the HEB on S. San Patricio Street.
2124 Westwind
2124 Westwind Circle, Ingleside, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1374 sqft
Cute house on corner lot. 3 bedroom/2 bath home. Well designed open floor plan. Front wrap garage.
2236 Balboa Dr
2236 Balboa Drive, Ingleside, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Beautifully landscaped lot with mature trees, nestle among this comfortable, traditional home in Ingleside, Texas. Plenty of cabinets in the kitchen, appliance include stove top, built in oven, dishwasher and refrigerator.
3432 PRIVATE ROAD 2002
3432 Private Road 2002, San Patricio County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
3/2 mobile home West of Portland Electric Inc - Property Id: 319514 Newer home, single wide, overhead ac ducting. Electrical and water included in rent, on property west of Portland. County living, quite and peaceful. Washer and dryer hookups.
Portland Sutherland
209 Llano Dr
209 Llano Drive, Portland, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
LEASE PURCHASE!!! 5/3/2 WITH 2,8550 sf with many extras. Things about the house you’ll absolutely love.
Portland Sutherland
603 Seco
603 Seco Drive, Portland, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2524 sqft
*New Rental Listing* - Are you looking for a spacious remodeled house in Portland? Your search ends with this 4 bedroom, 3 full bathroom, 2 living room on a very large lot.
1329 Oak Park Dr
1329 Oak Park Drive, Aransas Pass, TX
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1217 sqft
This is a beautiful home that has been remodeled with hardwood flooring thru out, open concept, side by side stainless, refrigerator, stainless stove and dishwasher, window blinds and a large separated 2 car garage with remote, breezeway between
Portland Sutherland
1001 Crosby St
1001 Crosby Street, Portland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1090 sqft
3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.
2121 Westwood Dr
2121 Westwood Drive, Portland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1222 sqft
Spacious three bedroom home with an open floor plan. The kitchen includes a breakfast bar, stove, refrigerator and multiple kitchen cabinets. The utility room is inside the home, nestled between the two car garage and kitchen.
Portland Sutherland
1612 Cheyenne St
1612 Cheyenne Street, Portland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1533 sqft
Beautifully updated home in Portland, Texas! This 3 bedroom/2 bath home is centrally located near grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants, shopping, etc. Split bedrooms with large, comfortable living area.
210 N Isley
210 N Isley St, Sinton, TX
1 Bedroom
$550
600 sqft
Upstairs apartment in Sinton ISD with easy access to Hwy 181 and 188 or IH 69. Available for viewing after August 1st. City services for water and sewer provided by landlord. No pets, no smokers.
3008 Moore Ave
3008 Moore Avenue, Doyle, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1178 sqft
Newly remodeled home in Portland! Large Master suite with balcony overlooking a nearly half-acre lot, new Floors, Lighting, and Laundry inside. This home has a rustic urban feel while being close to Shopping like Walmart, H-E-B, and Acadamey.
1016 Sacramento
1016 Sacramento, Portland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1342 sqft
This Bay Ridge home has been completely renovated with vinyl plank flooring, quartz kitchen counter tops, bathroom have new cabinets, fresh paint. Open floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Split floor plan for privacy.
341 S Commercial St
341 South Commercial Street, Aransas Pass, TX
Studio
$1,450
2652 sqft
Prime downtown location in Aransas Pass! This building has been recently renovated throughout. 2,652sqft of useable space! Open layout provides endless possibilities for retail or office space.
211 Bayshore Dr
211 Bayshore Drive, Ingleside on the Bay, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1932 sqft
If you're searching for the perfect Coastal home then this is it! Sip your morning coffee while overlooking the water and enjoy the Bay breezes on warm days.
Portland Sutherland
1026 Southcliff Dr
1026 Southcliff Drive, Portland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1079 sqft
Updated, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in Portland. Yard maintenance included. Easy to show. Call today!
Portland Sutherland
115 Granby Pl
115 Granby Place, Portland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2242 sqft
Immaculate East Cliff home with two living areas 1 with a fireplace, 3 large bedrooms and 2 baths. Kitchen is just steps away from both living areas. Master suite is large with two nice size walk-in closets. Master bath is nicely updated.
1113 La Mirada
1113 La Mirada Street, Portland, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1687 sqft
Open floor plan....kitchen opens to eating area and living room. Stainless steel dishwasher and stove, Split bedrooms and master suite with separate shower and garden tub. hardwood floors with ceramic tile in bedrooms.
Portland Sutherland
2402 Park Wood Dr
2402 Park Wood Drive, Portland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1501 sqft
GREAT HOME FOR RENT IN CENTRAL LOCATION IN GREGORY PORTLAND TX, 3 BEDS 2 BATHS, FRONT WRAP GARAGE ( PLENTY OF PARKING ) HOME HAS OPEN BACK PATIO, AND LARGE LIVING ROOM AND GREAT SIZE BEDROOMS.
2507 Avenue D
2507 Avenue D, Ingleside, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1260 sqft
COMPLETELY REMODELED HOME. NEW SIDING, CARPET AND TILE. CENTRAL A/C AND HEAT, HUGE FENCED YARD WITH FRUIT TREES, DOUBLE GATE IN BACK FOR BOAT OR R/V PARKING. EXTRA LARGE GARAGE WITH WORK AREA.
