Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup furnished in unit laundry bathtub ice maker oven range recently renovated smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage media room package receiving cats allowed 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments coffee bar concierge conference room e-payments game room guest suite internet access internet cafe lobby online portal pool table smoke-free community

Coastal Luxury Living



We invite you to come and explore our beautiful Coastal Community in Portland, Texas. Discover the passion we have for providing exceptional living with our well trained onsite management and maintenance team members. Our property is dedicated to providing the highest quality service and expertise in your future home. Enjoy two Sparkling Pools with Pool Side Grills, a Fitness Center that is open 24/7, a Resident Social Lounge, a Multi-Media Entertainment room, and our new Dog Bark Park. You are sure to enjoy a lifestyle of relaxation and convenience after a long day at work.