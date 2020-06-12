/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:04 PM
14 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Portland, TX
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
15 Units Available
Pavilions at Northshore
301 Northshore Blvd, Portland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
977 sqft
Residents of this community have easy access to Northshore Country Club and Crescent Center. Property amenities include private garages, gated entry, a coffee bar and two pools. Apartments feature kitchen islands, walk-in closets and patios/balconies.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
13 Units Available
Northshore Place
177 Northshore Boulevard, Portland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,458
1109 sqft
This beautiful community offers poolside cabanas, covered parking and an on-site fitness center. Units feature granite countertops, walk-in closets and chef-inspired kitchens. Simpson Park and Crescent Center are conveniently located nearby.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
716 Bayview Blvd
716 Bay View Boulevard, Portland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1092 sqft
Don't miss out on this beautiful Portland Tx town home. FURNISHED...
Results within 5 miles of Portland
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
Central City
15 Units Available
Cosmopolitan of Corpus Christi
401 N Chaparral St, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1113 sqft
Luxury apartments in downtown with granite countertops, custom cabinetry and tile backsplash in kitchen. Community has a resort-style pool with swim-up bar and outdoor kitchen with grill. Located close to shops and restaurants.
Results within 10 miles of Portland
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:44am
$
Bay Area
10 Units Available
Ocean Drive Estates
4443 Ocean Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1197 sqft
Luxurious community offers pools, picnic area and BBQ area. Apartments are newly renovated and feature connections for washers and dryers. Located close to both Corpus Christi Bay and a slew of restaurants.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Central City
22 Units Available
Costa Tarragona
2240 N Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$791
939 sqft
Inviting 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans with island kitchens. Corpus Christi’s neighborhood of choice with community amenities such as an outdoor fireplace, children’s playscape area, a picnic area with gas grills, a sparkling pool and much more.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:12pm
Central City
8 Units Available
Bay Vista
522 Hancock Ave, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1174 sqft
Modern living with spacious floor plans, modern appliances and wood flooring. Community has pool and water features, a conference room and a clubhouse on-site. Covered parking provided.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:17pm
Bay Area
25 Units Available
The Villas of Ocean Drive
4657 Ocean Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1142 sqft
Experience a serene escape from the pressures of everyday life. Each unique one and two bedroom floor plan has been designed with your enjoyment and comfort in mind.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:11pm
South Side
14 Units Available
Embassy House
4502 Corona Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$934
932 sqft
Located steps from restaurants and ships in Corpus Christi. Apartments include wood-burning fireplaces, oversized closets and loft layouts. Community includes fitness center and pool and is pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Bay Area
Contact for Availability
The Sterling
4848 S Alameda St, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$975
1107 sqft
Welcome to The Sterling Apartment Homes, located near Ocean Drive in the South Shore area of Corpus Christi, TX.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1101 Gregory St
1101 Gregory Street, Taft, TX
2 Bedrooms
$895
878 sqft
The Lofts at Taft - Property Id: 295074 Completely renovated. Covered Parking, great staff, great location. Move-in Specials! Come check us out. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
Central City
1 Unit Available
502 South Chaparral Street - 1, Unit 3
502 S Chaparral St, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
2206 sqft
Beautiful 2 story, 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, condo with views of Corpus Christi Bay and the pool. This condo is 2200sq/ft and is located on the second and third floor of La Mer Condominium.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Central City
1 Unit Available
1400 Ocean Dr
1400 Ocean Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1072 sqft
Marina Del Sol Condominiums offer stunning views of Downtown and Corpus Christi Bay, every day of the year from this 7-story Beauty located directly on the Bay and adjacent to the well-known Spohn Shoreline Hospital.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Bay Area
1 Unit Available
2905 Santa Fe St
2905 Santa Fe St, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
5720 sqft
Enjoy life just 2 minutes from Ocean Drive and Cole Park, and minutes from downtown. This very large upstairs unit is like having a tree house with pastoral views and great lighting.
Similar Pages
Portland 1 BedroomsPortland 2 BedroomsPortland 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPortland 3 BedroomsPortland Apartments with Balcony
Portland Apartments with GaragePortland Apartments with GymPortland Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPortland Apartments with ParkingPortland Apartments with Pool