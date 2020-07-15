/
studio apartments
30 Studio Apartments for rent in Portland, TX
1512 Wildcat Dr
1512 Wildcat Drive, Portland, TX
Studio
$3,780
75672 sqft
Prime location for your office space - Hwy 181 South Frontage Rd.! Located in the Chamber Suites, NorthShore Plaza, approx. 1000 sq ft of office space. Three offices (two window-front) included. Unlimited parking.
708 Moore (COMMERCIAL) Ave
708 Moore Avenue, Portland, TX
Studio
$750
3523 sqft
It's perfect for a small business. Centrally located with highway frontage. Approximately 400 sqft of open space with one restroom. Laminate flooring and decorative walls.
Portland Sutherland
614 8th St
614 8th St, Portland, TX
Studio
$675
400 sqft
Office space, clean and freshly painted with a 1/2 bath. Located just off Hwy 181 access road, across the street from the San Patricio County Tax office.
Central City
418 Peoples St
418 Peoples St, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$695
28509 sqft
Commercial Office Space available 553 sq. ft. to 2,686 sq.ft. First Floor frontage available
Central City
827 N Tancahua
827 N Tancahua St, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$3,250
4414 sqft
FOR LEASE +/- 3594 Square Feet BASE RENT $3,250/ month plus NNN Office space w/ multiple rooms up to 8 offices and two conference rooms. Includes reception, break room, and 3 separate restrooms, one with a shower.
Central City
424 Schatzel St
424 Schatzel St, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$8,100
8100 sqft
Prior uses include a bank and a night club. Adjacent parking lot.
Central City
1024 Leopard St
1024 Leopard St, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$1,292
7800 sqft
Professional office space, newly renovated located on the corner of Leopard and Waco. Near Courthouse and RTA building uptown. Perfect location for any professional service business or retail.
Oasis
2050 South Saunders Street, Aransas Pass, TX
Studio
$750
350 sqft
Come discover Oasis in beautiful Aransas Pass, Texas.
Bay Area
The Sterling
4848 S Alameda St, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$695
533 sqft
Welcome to The Sterling Apartment Homes, located near Ocean Drive in the South Shore area of Corpus Christi, TX.
Central City
4424 S Padre Island Dr
4424 S Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$3,900
18085 sqft
3000 sf of Showroom space for LEASE. all air conditioned, 2 restrooms, large pylon sign on So. Padre Island Dr., great visibility. Can put sign over space. Available NOW.
Central City
1001 2nd St
1001 2nd St, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$3,500
18376 sqft
Historic property that has unlimited potential. This 3 story building can be leased for $1.00 sq. ft. base rent, NNN with escalation clauses. Lease just the lower floor (approx 3500 sq ft) or the upper floors or the entire space - approx 8300 sq.
Central City
302 45th St W
302 45th St, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$2,990
5000 sqft
Corner location in main industrial area of Corpus Christi that includes additional lots that could be yard space. Location is in close proximity to petrochemical refineries, IH-37, NPID and HWY 44.
Central City
502 McCampbell
502 McCampbell Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$1,600
2000 sqft
FOR LEASE $1600/MO PLUS UTILITIES. Located close to IH-37, petro-chemical plants, harbor bridge and port area. Nice professional office building with 5-6 offices and reception area. One could be conference room. Two restrooms.
Bay Area
933 Airline Road
933 Airline Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$1,795
12300 sqft
Awesome high traffic location on Airline between Gollihar & McArdle. This large building is currently being repurposed into a shopping center with 1,000-9,000 Sq.Ft available.
Central City
2724-2726 Agnes
2724 Agnes St, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$7,100
16579 sqft
FOR LEASE Warehouse space in main industrial district of Corpus Christi, Texas. Two Spaces totaling +/- 14,200 Square Feet. Space 1 is +/- 3,700 SF warehouse w +/- 522 SF office. Two 22' X 14' dock high OHD. Three offices and one restroom.
Bay Area
4449 S Alameda St
4449 S Alameda St, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$1,500
1500 sqft
Lot 12, Block 1, Windsor Park City of Corpus Christi, Nueces County, Texas
Bay Area
3518 S Alameda St
3518 S Alameda St, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$2,900
2060 sqft
Rental property located directly across from Driscoll Children's Hospital. Two-story free-standing building with parking in both the front and back. Medical district mixed with both business and residential. High traffic area.
Central City
4300 S. Padre Island Dr
4300 S Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$2,604
22140 sqft
Two retail/office spaces available. 1-2 is 1,894 sq. ft. formerly a retail store with open front area and suite 4-1 is 2,280 sq. ft. rents for $3135.00 which was formerly a dental office.
Central City
4244 S Padre Island Dr
4244 S Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$8,377
6093 sqft
Free standing building on SPID beside Lack's furniture. Options to build to suit on the property, land lease or lease the existing building.
Central City
4930 Old Brownsville Road
4930 Old Brownsville Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$30,942
35592 sqft
Warehouse with office space with multiple overhead doors. Can be divided. Listed price is for full building lease includes Base Rent at $7.50 plus 2.95 NNN
Central City
417 Sun Belt Dr
417 Sun Belt Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$10,515
24000 sqft
Dock High warehouse/office space available. Unit 417 J is 12,075 sq. ft. with ramp.
Central City
226 Enterprize Pkwy S
226 S Enterprize Pkwy, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$2,591
38631 sqft
Two suites presently available. 2488 sq. ft. is $2,591.67 per month and 2603 sq. ft. is $2711.46 per month Both have warehouse space.
Central City
4240 S Padre Island Dr
4240 S Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$7,377
9342 sqft
Approximate 7,093 sq. ft. available. Space has been cleaned and painted. New roof.
2792 Main St
2792 South Main Street, Ingleside, TX
Studio
$2,800
3200 sqft
Commercial Building for lease on Main Street in Ingleside, Tx. 2 offices, reception area and conference room encompassing 800 sq ft. Warehouse 60x40' with (2) 12' overhead doors.
