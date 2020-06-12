/
3 bedroom apartments
45 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Portland, TX
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Portland Sutherland
1 Unit Available
603 Seco
603 Seco Drive, Portland, TX
*New Rental Listing* - Are you looking for a spacious remodeled house in Portland? Your search ends with this 4 bedroom, 3 full bathroom, 2 living room on a very large lot.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Portland Sutherland
1 Unit Available
117 Broadway Blvd
117 East Broadway Avenue, Portland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1589 sqft
This is a great Portland home in the desirable East Cliff subdivision! It has tile in the kitchen, dining room, and bathrooms, new carpet in the bedrooms and 2 living areas. Fresh paint sure to compliment any decor.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Portland Sutherland
1 Unit Available
1001 Crosby St
1001 Crosby Street, Portland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1090 sqft
3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
234 Palmer Dr
234 Palmer Drive, Portland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2058 sqft
Beautiful home in the Legends at Northshore. You will love this 3 bedrooms plus an office, 2 bath, open floor plan home with updates through-out. Walking distance to East Cliff Elementary and Northshore Country Club. Come see it today!
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1016 Imperial St
1016 Imperial Street, Portland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1388 sqft
Super nice rental in Portland! Close to all projects including Exxon, Cheniere, & Steel Dynamics. Located in the sought after Bay Ridge subdivision. This immaculate 3/2, built in 2012, feels like you're walking into a newly constructed home.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Portland Sutherland
1 Unit Available
909 Summitt
909 Summitt Cir, Portland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1695 sqft
Large three bedroom home on a quiet cul de sac neighborhood. Wood flooring family room with vaulted ceiling, built in bookcase, with fireplace for decorative use only, dining and kitchen open to family room.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
2106 Tallow Dr
2106 Tallow Drive, Portland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1476 sqft
Adorable Home located in Popular Westwood Subdivision; Gorgeous flooring throughout this Cute Home. Enjoy this Great Open Floor Plan with the kitchen open to the dining area.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1110 Meadow Brook Dr
1110 Meadow Brook Dr, Portland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1607 sqft
Nice location and walking distance to schools, park and shopping. Spacious living area with fireplace. Kitchen offers stove/oven, dishwasher and built in microwave. Separate laundry room.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Portland Sutherland
1 Unit Available
1725 Denver St
1725 Denver Street, Portland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1250 sqft
Take a look at this home! Ready to move into Large, Open Living Space / dining /Galley Kitchen /pantry Gas Stove /Dishwasher/ Three nice size bedrooms & closets/ Two full baths. Front wrap large garage.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1013 Imperial St
1013 Imperial Street, Portland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1687 sqft
Beautiful Home Located in Portland Tx. Located near shopping center , around the corner off HWY 181.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Portland Sutherland
1 Unit Available
1809 Portland Dr
1809 Portland Drive, Portland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1932 sqft
Wood floors in living areas, new carpet in bedrooms. Living area plus a game room complete with a pool table! 8x12 storage barn in backyard. Rear garage and covered patio.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Portland Sutherland
1 Unit Available
1455 Moore Ave
1455 Moore Avenue, Portland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1572 sqft
Excellent Townhouse style condo for lease in Portland Texas. This is an updated 3 bedroom 2 and a half bath condo with a full two car garage. Rental rate includes- water, trash, sewer, exterior maintenance and upkeep.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Portland Sutherland
1 Unit Available
305 Long Pointe Dr
305 Long Pointe Dr, Portland, TX
Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home; Beautiful flooring throughout the open living area; No carpet; Master bedroom is downstairs; Large Master bathroom with a custom shower and a double vanity; three spacious bedrooms are upstairs.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Portland Sutherland
1 Unit Available
1817 Dolphin Dr
1817 Dolphin Drive, Portland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1550 sqft
Cute 3/2/2 home in an established neighborhood. Nice sized living room with a gas and wood-burning fireplace; master bedroom has a large walk-in closet. Very spacious inside laundry room. Lots of kitchen counter top space; Nice sized back yard.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Portland Sutherland
1 Unit Available
133 N Janin
133 Janin Circle North, Portland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1340 sqft
Don't miss this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath Portland home! Updates throughout the home; recently renovated kitchen. 2 living areas and extra large back yard. 2 car garage and extra large driveway. Call today to schedule a tour!
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Portland Sutherland
1 Unit Available
106 E Janin
106 West Janin Circle, Portland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1958 sqft
Remodeled Spacious home , Waterview of the Bay in Portland Texas. 3/2/2, Central A/C and heat. Yes... See the difference in this nice home. Please call for appointment, Application fee $40.00. One small dog under 25 lbs with approval and Pet Fee.
Results within 5 miles of Portland
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
111 5th St
111 5th Street, Gregory, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1824 sqft
Tucked away in Gregory Texas, this Home has been recently updated. This 3 bedroom home sits on a large lot that will be fenced in for privacy. Just poured a new long driveway and side walk that leads to a spacious concrete porch.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
213 Allison
213 Allison Drive, Gregory, TX
Very Spacious 4 bedroom 1 full bath home in Gregory, TX. Original hardwood flooring in bedrooms and living area. Two living areas, and a separate laundry room. Sits on 4 lots.
Results within 10 miles of Portland
Last updated June 12 at 06:28pm
Bay Area
11 Units Available
Ocean Drive Estates
4443 Ocean Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1300 sqft
Luxurious community offers pools, picnic area and BBQ area. Apartments are newly renovated and feature connections for washers and dryers. Located close to both Corpus Christi Bay and a slew of restaurants.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Central City
23 Units Available
Costa Tarragona
2240 N Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
3 Bedrooms
$912
1123 sqft
Inviting 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans with island kitchens. Corpus Christi’s neighborhood of choice with community amenities such as an outdoor fireplace, children’s playscape area, a picnic area with gas grills, a sparkling pool and much more.
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Bay Area
Contact for Availability
The Sterling
4848 S Alameda St, Corpus Christi, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1900 sqft
Welcome to The Sterling Apartment Homes, located near Ocean Drive in the South Shore area of Corpus Christi, TX.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
2951 Lakeview West Dr
2951 Lakeview East, Ingleside, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1405 sqft
Beautiful and contemporary brick home with a water view.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central City
1 Unit Available
3229 Gollihar
3229 Gollihar Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
Cute 3 bedroom / 1 bath bungalow for RENT!! - Super cute 3 bed 1 bath home for rent, right off of Gollihar! Centrally located, this cutie is ready to be rented. Original hardwood floors in living/dining, and all bedrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bay Area
1 Unit Available
338 Chenoweth
338 Chenoweth Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
2850 sqft
338 Chenoweth Available 07/01/20 Incredible Rental steps from Ocean Dr.
