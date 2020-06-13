Apartment List
27 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Portland, TX

Finding an apartment in Portland that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
16 Units Available
Northshore Place
177 Northshore Boulevard, Portland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,211
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1109 sqft
This beautiful community offers poolside cabanas, covered parking and an on-site fitness center. Units feature granite countertops, walk-in closets and chef-inspired kitchens. Simpson Park and Crescent Center are conveniently located nearby.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
15 Units Available
Pavilions at Northshore
301 Northshore Blvd, Portland, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
977 sqft
Residents of this community have easy access to Northshore Country Club and Crescent Center. Property amenities include private garages, gated entry, a coffee bar and two pools. Apartments feature kitchen islands, walk-in closets and patios/balconies.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Portland Sutherland
1 Unit Available
603 Seco
603 Seco Drive, Portland, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2524 sqft
*New Rental Listing* - Are you looking for a spacious remodeled house in Portland? Your search ends with this 4 bedroom, 3 full bathroom, 2 living room on a very large lot.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Portland Sutherland
1 Unit Available
1001 Crosby St
1001 Crosby Street, Portland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1090 sqft
3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Portland Sutherland
1 Unit Available
1455 Moore Ave
1455 Moore Avenue, Portland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1572 sqft
Excellent Townhouse style condo for lease in Portland Texas. This is an updated 3 bedroom 2 and a half bath condo with a full two car garage. Rental rate includes- water, trash, sewer, exterior maintenance and upkeep.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Portland Sutherland
1 Unit Available
106 E Janin
106 West Janin Circle, Portland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1958 sqft
Remodeled Spacious home , Waterview of the Bay in Portland Texas. 3/2/2, Central A/C and heat. Yes... See the difference in this nice home. Please call for appointment, Application fee $40.00. One small dog under 25 lbs with approval and Pet Fee.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
Central City
15 Units Available
Cosmopolitan of Corpus Christi
401 N Chaparral St, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,269
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1113 sqft
Luxury apartments in downtown with granite countertops, custom cabinetry and tile backsplash in kitchen. Community has a resort-style pool with swim-up bar and outdoor kitchen with grill. Located close to shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Central City
24 Units Available
Costa Tarragona
2240 N Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$657
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$791
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$912
1123 sqft
Inviting 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans with island kitchens. Corpus Christi’s neighborhood of choice with community amenities such as an outdoor fireplace, children’s playscape area, a picnic area with gas grills, a sparkling pool and much more.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:46pm
$
Bay Area
9 Units Available
Ocean Drive Estates
4443 Ocean Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1300 sqft
Luxurious community offers pools, picnic area and BBQ area. Apartments are newly renovated and feature connections for washers and dryers. Located close to both Corpus Christi Bay and a slew of restaurants.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:02pm
Central City
8 Units Available
Bay Vista
522 Hancock Ave, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1174 sqft
Modern living with spacious floor plans, modern appliances and wood flooring. Community has pool and water features, a conference room and a clubhouse on-site. Covered parking provided.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:32pm
Central City
8 Units Available
Bay Vista Pointe
802 S Carancahua St, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of Corpus Christi Bay. Resort-like pool with a sundeck, fitness center and clubhouse. Homes feature gourmet kitchens, designer floors, and washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:44pm
Bay Area
23 Units Available
The Villas of Ocean Drive
4657 Ocean Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1142 sqft
Experience a serene escape from the pressures of everyday life. Each unique one and two bedroom floor plan has been designed with your enjoyment and comfort in mind.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
1 Unit Available
Oasis
2050 South Saunders Street, Aransas Pass, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
780 sqft
Come discover Oasis in beautiful Aransas Pass, Texas.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:59pm
South Side
14 Units Available
Embassy House
4502 Corona Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$774
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$934
932 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located steps from restaurants and ships in Corpus Christi. Apartments include wood-burning fireplaces, oversized closets and loft layouts. Community includes fitness center and pool and is pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Bay Area
Contact for Availability
The Sterling
4848 S Alameda St, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$695
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$900
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1107 sqft
Welcome to The Sterling Apartment Homes, located near Ocean Drive in the South Shore area of Corpus Christi, TX.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bay Area
1 Unit Available
338 Chenoweth
338 Chenoweth Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
2850 sqft
338 Chenoweth Available 07/01/20 Incredible Rental steps from Ocean Dr.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Central City
1 Unit Available
3229 Gollihar
3229 Gollihar Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
Cute 3 bedroom / 1 bath bungalow for RENT!! - Super cute 3 bed 1 bath home for rent, right off of Gollihar! Centrally located, this cutie is ready to be rented. Original hardwood floors in living/dining, and all bedrooms.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1101 Gregory St
1101 Gregory Street, Taft, TX
2 Bedrooms
$895
878 sqft
The Lofts at Taft - Property Id: 295074 Completely renovated. Covered Parking, great staff, great location. Move-in Specials! Come check us out. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1329 Oak Park Dr
1329 Oak Park Drive, Aransas Pass, TX
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1217 sqft
This is a beautiful home that has been remodeled with hardwood flooring thru out, open concept, side by side stainless, refrigerator, stainless stove and dishwasher, window blinds and a large separated 2 car garage with remote, breezeway between

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Bay Area
1 Unit Available
253 Oleander Ave
253 Oleander Ave, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
3046 sqft
Downstairs 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment plus one car garage. Central a/c and heat. Hardwood floors throughout. Freshly painted kitchen cabinets and a gas range/oven combo.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2951 Lakeview West Dr
2951 Lakeview East, Ingleside, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1405 sqft
Beautiful and contemporary brick home with a water view.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Bay Area
1 Unit Available
421 Montclair Dr
421 Montclair Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1581 sqft
All new interior paint. Nice sized home in desirable ,well established neighborhood near Ocean Dr. and OSO Golf Coarse. Minutes away from NAS , Texas A&M and downtown. Large living and dinning areas. Wood burning fireplace. Nice sized bedrooms.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Bay Area
1 Unit Available
509 Hopper Dr
509 Hopper Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1269 sqft
Brick home in a great location with close proximity to hospitals, schools, shopping, grocery, restaurants, and two blocks from Ocean Drive. This home features refinished original hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Central City
1 Unit Available
502 South Chaparral Street - 1, Unit 3
502 S Chaparral St, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
2206 sqft
Beautiful 2 story, 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, condo with views of Corpus Christi Bay and the pool. This condo is 2200sq/ft and is located on the second and third floor of La Mer Condominium.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Portland, TX

Finding an apartment in Portland that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

