12 Apartments for rent in Portland, TX with gym

Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
15 Units Available
Northshore Place
177 Northshore Boulevard, Portland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,211
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1109 sqft
This beautiful community offers poolside cabanas, covered parking and an on-site fitness center. Units feature granite countertops, walk-in closets and chef-inspired kitchens. Simpson Park and Crescent Center are conveniently located nearby.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
15 Units Available
Pavilions at Northshore
301 Northshore Blvd, Portland, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
977 sqft
Residents of this community have easy access to Northshore Country Club and Crescent Center. Property amenities include private garages, gated entry, a coffee bar and two pools. Apartments feature kitchen islands, walk-in closets and patios/balconies.
Results within 5 miles of Portland
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Central City
15 Units Available
Cosmopolitan of Corpus Christi
401 N Chaparral St, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,269
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1113 sqft
Luxury apartments in downtown with granite countertops, custom cabinetry and tile backsplash in kitchen. Community has a resort-style pool with swim-up bar and outdoor kitchen with grill. Located close to shops and restaurants.
Results within 10 miles of Portland
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:31pm
$
Bay Area
10 Units Available
Ocean Drive Estates
4443 Ocean Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1300 sqft
Luxurious community offers pools, picnic area and BBQ area. Apartments are newly renovated and feature connections for washers and dryers. Located close to both Corpus Christi Bay and a slew of restaurants.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Central City
25 Units Available
Costa Tarragona
2240 N Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$657
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$791
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$912
1123 sqft
Inviting 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans with island kitchens. Corpus Christi’s neighborhood of choice with community amenities such as an outdoor fireplace, children’s playscape area, a picnic area with gas grills, a sparkling pool and much more.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Central City
7 Units Available
Bay Vista
522 Hancock Ave, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1174 sqft
Modern living with spacious floor plans, modern appliances and wood flooring. Community has pool and water features, a conference room and a clubhouse on-site. Covered parking provided.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:08pm
Central City
8 Units Available
Bay Vista Pointe
802 S Carancahua St, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of Corpus Christi Bay. Resort-like pool with a sundeck, fitness center and clubhouse. Homes feature gourmet kitchens, designer floors, and washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:46pm
Bay Area
23 Units Available
The Villas of Ocean Drive
4657 Ocean Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1142 sqft
Experience a serene escape from the pressures of everyday life. Each unique one and two bedroom floor plan has been designed with your enjoyment and comfort in mind.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
South Side
14 Units Available
Embassy House
4502 Corona Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$774
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$934
932 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located steps from restaurants and ships in Corpus Christi. Apartments include wood-burning fireplaces, oversized closets and loft layouts. Community includes fitness center and pool and is pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Bay Area
Contact for Availability
The Sterling
4848 S Alameda St, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$695
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$900
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1107 sqft
Welcome to The Sterling Apartment Homes, located near Ocean Drive in the South Shore area of Corpus Christi, TX.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Bay Area
1 Unit Available
4600 Ocean Dr E
4600 Ocean Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bd/ba. updated unit... new wood floors, fresh modern paint, stainless steel appliances and fixtures! Beautiful city view. Pool. Secure building and grounds. Covered parking. Private lighted fishing pier. Exercise room.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Central City
1 Unit Available
1400 Ocean Dr
1400 Ocean Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Marina Del Sol Condominiums offer stunning views of Downtown and Corpus Christi Bay, every day of the year from this 7-story Beauty located directly on the Bay and adjacent to the well-known Spohn Shoreline Hospital.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Portland, TX

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Portland renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

