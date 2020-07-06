Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 2204 W Park Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
2204 W Park Boulevard
Last updated May 12 2020 at 7:58 PM
1 of 36
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2204 W Park Boulevard
2204 West Park Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2204 West Park Boulevard, Plano, TX 75075
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
AWESOME home ready for you to move in. Just renovated including wood flooring, new granite countertops and so much more! Don't miss out on this beautiful property. It won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2204 W Park Boulevard have any available units?
2204 W Park Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2204 W Park Boulevard have?
Some of 2204 W Park Boulevard's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2204 W Park Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2204 W Park Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2204 W Park Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2204 W Park Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 2204 W Park Boulevard offer parking?
No, 2204 W Park Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 2204 W Park Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2204 W Park Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2204 W Park Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 2204 W Park Boulevard has a pool.
Does 2204 W Park Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2204 W Park Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2204 W Park Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2204 W Park Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Creekside at Legacy
6300 Windcrest Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Bel Air on 16th
651 W 16th St
Plano, TX 75075
The Place At Harvestree
5401 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Tribeca
8401 Memorial Lane
Plano, TX 75024
Bel Air Downtown
1410 K Ave Suite 1105A
Plano, TX 75074
The Livingston
6301 Windhaven Pkwy
Plano, TX 75093
Aura One 90
680 Executive Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Summers Crossing Apartments
1500 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Similar Pages
Plano 1 Bedrooms
Plano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with Parking
Plano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Willow Bend
Stratford Estates
Downtown Plano
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District