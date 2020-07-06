All apartments in Plano
Last updated May 12 2020 at 7:58 PM

2204 W Park Boulevard

2204 West Park Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2204 West Park Boulevard, Plano, TX 75075

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
AWESOME home ready for you to move in. Just renovated including wood flooring, new granite countertops and so much more! Don't miss out on this beautiful property. It won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2204 W Park Boulevard have any available units?
2204 W Park Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2204 W Park Boulevard have?
Some of 2204 W Park Boulevard's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2204 W Park Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2204 W Park Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2204 W Park Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2204 W Park Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2204 W Park Boulevard offer parking?
No, 2204 W Park Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 2204 W Park Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2204 W Park Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2204 W Park Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 2204 W Park Boulevard has a pool.
Does 2204 W Park Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2204 W Park Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2204 W Park Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2204 W Park Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

