w/d hookup putting green patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal

Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room coffee bar community garden dog grooming area dog park 24hr gym game room parking pool pool table putting green bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access volleyball court cats allowed accessible 24hr maintenance clubhouse e-payments guest parking internet cafe key fob access online portal shuffle board trash valet

Welcome to The Emerson, an open and beautiful luxury residential apartment community offering 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments here in Pflugerville, TX! Boasting gorgeous exteriors and interiors and a modern design, this community delivers an exciting lifestyle upgrade we think you’ll love.



Each of our homes features open-concept living with a range of premium materials and finishes, including vinyl plank flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and much more. You’ll also find a spacious gourmet kitchen, pendant lighting packages, 42 inch cabinets, large walk-in closets, spa-inspired bathrooms, and large windows for lots of natural lighting. However, that’s not all that The Emerson has to offer you! The wider community is stacked with amenities and conveniences to help you relax, have fun, and tackle everyday life in the best way possible. From a wading and sports pool to the gourmet coffee bar, business center, and fitness room, there’s bound to be something for eve