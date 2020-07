Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar 24hr gym parking pool accessible bbq/grill business center conference room guest suite online portal package receiving

Presidium The Pecan District is Pflugerville’s newest vibrant living experience in the heart of The Pecan District. Residents at Presidium The Pecan District will enjoy an active lifestyle with luscious green space, a luxurious pool, and more. Spacious one and two-bedroom apartment interiors will feature a contemporary design that brings a calming feel to the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Community amenities will include a state-of-the-art fitness studio, coworking spaces, a modern resort-style pool, and outdoor culinary area. Steps from local coffee shops and shopping, Presidium The Pecan District provides an all-inclusive lifestyle.