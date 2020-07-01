All apartments in Pflugerville
Pflugerville, TX
915 Kirtomy Loop
915 Kirtomy Loop

915 Kirtomy Loop · No Longer Available
Location

915 Kirtomy Loop, Pflugerville, TX 78660
Picadilly Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Pflugerville Home - AVAILABLE NOW! - Charming home with numerous well-desired features. Full interior repaint in neutral tones. Gorgeous new laminate flooring in common areas. Upgraded kitchen with new granite counters, stainless steel appliances, new faucet, and an impressive breakfast area with new lighting. Vaulted ceilings and ample natural light complement the spacious rooms. The master suite has a full bath with generous counter space. All secondary rooms are a good size. Screened in patio and private yard.

(RLNE5649163)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 915 Kirtomy Loop have any available units?
915 Kirtomy Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pflugerville, TX.
What amenities does 915 Kirtomy Loop have?
Some of 915 Kirtomy Loop's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 915 Kirtomy Loop currently offering any rent specials?
915 Kirtomy Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 915 Kirtomy Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 915 Kirtomy Loop is pet friendly.
Does 915 Kirtomy Loop offer parking?
No, 915 Kirtomy Loop does not offer parking.
Does 915 Kirtomy Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 915 Kirtomy Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 915 Kirtomy Loop have a pool?
No, 915 Kirtomy Loop does not have a pool.
Does 915 Kirtomy Loop have accessible units?
No, 915 Kirtomy Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 915 Kirtomy Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 915 Kirtomy Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 915 Kirtomy Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 915 Kirtomy Loop does not have units with air conditioning.

