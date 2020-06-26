821 Betterman Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! Plenty of room for everyone and everything in this SPACIOUS 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home. Downstairs Family/Dining combo with cozy fireplace and Bonus Room upstairs provides two separate living areas. Huge Master Suite with dual sink vanity and closet that is a room in itself. Secondary bedrooms are also very large. Expansive Kitchen with eat-in area, sizable pantry and refrigerator included! All on a corner lot with mature trees in the front and privately fenced backyard. Pet friendly, but no aggressive breeds and no puppies.

Great corner lot, with nice size yard. Close to Hawaiian Falls and Stone Hill Town Center. Also close to both HWY 35 and the 130/45 Toll Road.