All apartments in Pflugerville
Find more places like 809 Walnut Canyon Blvd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pflugerville, TX
/
809 Walnut Canyon Blvd.
Last updated April 20 2020 at 5:55 PM

809 Walnut Canyon Blvd.

809 Walnut Canyon Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pflugerville
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

809 Walnut Canyon Boulevard, Pflugerville, TX 78660
Highland Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Gorgeous Upgraded Home in Pflugerville's Highland Park - This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features an open floor plan, wood floors, and lots of great details. The family room is open to the upgraded kitchen which has granite counters, a beautiful stone tile back-splash, and a breakfast area. There is a formal dining room too. The nice sized master bedroom is separate from the other two bedrooms and has a big walk-in closet and master bath with granite counters, double vanity, and separate tub and shower. The garage has a big niche for extra storage and the rear-entry garages makes the neighborhood look great. The home has a fully fenced back yard, and a big covered back patio and a covered front porch too.

Come see this gorgeous home in this beautiful and convenient neighborhood.

Available now. Sorry no pets at this property.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1958042)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 Walnut Canyon Blvd. have any available units?
809 Walnut Canyon Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pflugerville, TX.
What amenities does 809 Walnut Canyon Blvd. have?
Some of 809 Walnut Canyon Blvd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 809 Walnut Canyon Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
809 Walnut Canyon Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 Walnut Canyon Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 809 Walnut Canyon Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pflugerville.
Does 809 Walnut Canyon Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 809 Walnut Canyon Blvd. offers parking.
Does 809 Walnut Canyon Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 809 Walnut Canyon Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 Walnut Canyon Blvd. have a pool?
Yes, 809 Walnut Canyon Blvd. has a pool.
Does 809 Walnut Canyon Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 809 Walnut Canyon Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 809 Walnut Canyon Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 809 Walnut Canyon Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 809 Walnut Canyon Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 809 Walnut Canyon Blvd. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ambrosio
14301 N IH 35
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Riverhorse Ranch Phase II
16101 White River Blvd
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Highlands
1501 S. Heatherwilde Blvd
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Sage at 1825
15835 Foothill Farms Loop
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Edgewater
14201 N Interstate 35 Frontage Rd
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Townes On 10th
1200 10th Street
Pflugerville, TX 78660
The Emerson
1221 New Meister Ln
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Century Stone Hill South
1225 Town Center Dr
Pflugerville, TX 78660

Similar Pages

Pflugerville 1 BedroomsPflugerville 2 Bedrooms
Pflugerville Apartments with PoolPflugerville Dog Friendly Apartments
Pflugerville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TX
Lockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District