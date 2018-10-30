809 Walnut Canyon Blvd.

Amenities

Gorgeous Upgraded Home in Pflugerville's Highland Park - This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features an open floor plan, wood floors, and lots of great details. The family room is open to the upgraded kitchen which has granite counters, a beautiful stone tile back-splash, and a breakfast area. There is a formal dining room too. The nice sized master bedroom is separate from the other two bedrooms and has a big walk-in closet and master bath with granite counters, double vanity, and separate tub and shower. The garage has a big niche for extra storage and the rear-entry garages makes the neighborhood look great. The home has a fully fenced back yard, and a big covered back patio and a covered front porch too.



Come see this gorgeous home in this beautiful and convenient neighborhood.



Available now. Sorry no pets at this property.



(RLNE1958042)