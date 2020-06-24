All apartments in Pflugerville
Last updated August 25 2019 at 3:20 AM

715 Camp Fire TRL

715 Camp Fire Trail · No Longer Available
Location

715 Camp Fire Trail, Pflugerville, TX 78660
Settlers Ridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
One Story*Recent updated remodel w/ interior paint, flooring*Kitchen remodel w/ granite countertops & backsplash*Large open kitchen/family/breakfast*Living room w/ gas fireplace, tall ceilings*Master bedroom & bathroom on the back of the house*Nice size secondary bedrooms*Office off the front could be 4th bedroom*Nice size indoor utility room off the kitchen*Backyard has a covered patio & lovely brick stonework*Storage Shed*Convenient to Dell, Samsung, Toll Roads and 15 minutes to the Domain*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 Camp Fire TRL have any available units?
715 Camp Fire TRL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pflugerville, TX.
What amenities does 715 Camp Fire TRL have?
Some of 715 Camp Fire TRL's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 715 Camp Fire TRL currently offering any rent specials?
715 Camp Fire TRL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 Camp Fire TRL pet-friendly?
No, 715 Camp Fire TRL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pflugerville.
Does 715 Camp Fire TRL offer parking?
No, 715 Camp Fire TRL does not offer parking.
Does 715 Camp Fire TRL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 715 Camp Fire TRL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 Camp Fire TRL have a pool?
No, 715 Camp Fire TRL does not have a pool.
Does 715 Camp Fire TRL have accessible units?
No, 715 Camp Fire TRL does not have accessible units.
Does 715 Camp Fire TRL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 715 Camp Fire TRL has units with dishwashers.
Does 715 Camp Fire TRL have units with air conditioning?
No, 715 Camp Fire TRL does not have units with air conditioning.
